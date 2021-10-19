Bettendorf seeks to buy and demolish another 17 flood-prone homes

Bettendorf is aiming to purchase and demolish another 17 houses near Duck Creek.
The city council on Tuesday advanced a plan for the city to pay $440,000 in city funds to secure a federal grant to fund the purchase and demolish the houses, all in the 100-year flood plain
Since 2015, the city has bought and razed 21 homes in the 100-year flood plain that then became greenspace. Bettendorf plans to buy another 10 homes with a grant already approved. The program is voluntary. Owners can choose not to sell their house. The owners of the 17 houses have submitted a voluntary transaction form, Community Development Director Mark Hunt said, which means they are interested but not obligated to sell their home and the city has had the home appraised. The average appraisal was $138,000 per house.
Hunt said this latest round of flood buyouts, if all goes according to plan, will allow the city to add contiguous land to create park space. In all, the new purchase would create about 7 acres of park space.
Stipulations in the grant make the land off-limits for any buildings other than park amenities like unpaved paths, park benches, and standing pavilions.
Heavy floods hit the area in 1987 and 1993.
In the mid-2000s, flood insurance fees began rising, and FEMA implemented grants made available for cities to buy homes from people. Hunt said the program helped homeowners who would have trouble selling their homes and in turn eliminate the chance of flood disaster for a home there.
Council member Jerry Sechser, 1st Ward, expressed concern that the city would be paying to remove more affordably priced housing in a city where rents are the highest in the Quad-Cities. Sechser added that the first round of funding was limited to buying owner-occupied houses, and wondered whether the city was paying landlords for the houses.
Hunt said eight of the 17 houses were owner-occupied. Hunt added that the intended goal of the project was to remove homes from the 100-year flood plain, and that keeping the houses there exposed the owner to floods.