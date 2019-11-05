Bettendorf reelected its mayor and the four aldermen on the ballot Tuesday.
Mayor Robert Gallagher, First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser, Third Ward Alderman Bill Connors, Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster and Alderman At-Large Frank Baden all won reelection to their respective seats.
Mayor Gallagher received 2,430 of the 2,546 total votes cast across Bettendorf, good for 95.4% of the vote.
"We're excited about continuing the good work we're doing in the city of Bettendorf, especially the areas of economic development and delivering a more efficient service model to the citizens of Bettendorf," Gallagher said on election night.
Alderman At-Large Frank Baden received 2,259 of the 2,300 votes (98.2%) in his race.
First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser received 591 of the 610 votes in his race, good for 96.9% of the vote. Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster received 397 of 404 votes, for 98.2%.
Running for his first full term, Third Ward Alderman Bill Connors received 414 of the 421 votes total in his race, good for 98.3% of the vote. Seven voted for a write-in candidate.
"I'm very happy to get a full term. I was very surprised when I was running unopposed, and quite honestly I'm glad to see the turnout," Connors said election night. "That's showing that the citizens are out supporting this city, and that's really the important thing."
In his first full term, Connors says he'll champion infrastructure repairs and the pace of development in the city. "If we can keep that up, that's a wonderful thing for the citizens."
This will be Gallagher's third term as Mayor since his initial win in 2011. Connors, who won a special election earlier this year, will serve his first full term. Webster, Sechser and Baden will all serve in their second terms after winning an initial election in 2015.
Alderwoman At-Large Lisa Brown and Second Ward Alderman Scott Naumann's seats were not up for election this year.