Bettendorf set to buy land along Middle to decrease flooding

The Bettendorf City Council is expected to approve a resolution Tuesday to buy a 1.9-acre parcel west of Middle Road between 53rd and Hopewell avenues to use as a storm water detention area, thereby reducing flooding.
The city would pay $373,900 to Ben Eastep, of BESW Holdings, LLC, for the parcel fronting Middle on which he previously had proposed building a three-story, 54-unit multi-family townhouse structure. Eastep is a long-time developer in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
Eastep's proposal was met with strong opposition last summer from residents of Haley Heights, an addition of upscale single-family homes to the west of his property, when he took it to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission for the necessary re-zoning.
Residents raised concerns about storm water, the height of the building, traffic, buffering between the building and their subdivision, appropriateness of apartments, affect on property values, littering and potential school overcrowding, according to minutes of the meeting.
Several residents said there already are water problems in their neighborhood, and asked that rezoning be deferred until the city had a strategy to deal with storm water issues.
Once this issue was raised, city staff realized "this area could be much better served if we acquired the property and used it for detention," City Administrator Decker Ploehn told the City Council Monday at its committee-of-the-whole meeting. "We all looked at each other and said, 'We should have gotten to this quicker.' But we can get to it now."
The parcel is just south of two existing detention ponds built by a different developer within the last 10 years and taken over by the city within the last five years, Ploehn said.
The additional parcel would be of "great value" to the city in mitigating storm water issues in the Pigeon Creek watershed. It would reduce the rate and flow of water to residential neighborhoods downstream, and it would increase the capacity for detaining water coming from the north as development occurs there, he said.
Storm water policy and management was designated as a top priority of the City Council in 2019, and staff was directed to look for opportunities to acquire land for regional management.
"We think this is a really strong win-win for us," Ploehn said.
The purchase price includes $242,500 for the land; $75,000 for the potential loss of future income from the property; and $56,400 for fees Eastep already paid to an architect and engineer, respectively, in his development plans.
The land would be hollowed out, then planted in grass and have the capability of holding water during times of heavy rains, so it would be wet or dry, depending on weather, Ploehn said.
With this purchase, the entire frontage on the west side of Middle between 53rd and Hopewell will remain undeveloped. "Nothing will be built there," Ploehn said.
As development occurs to the north, the city might be able to recoup some of the purchase price by allowing developers to buy into the city's detention rather than creating their own.
Money to pay for the work of creating a detention area will have to be budgeted in, but there is a possibility of a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Ploehn said.
"I am so happy you were able to get this done," Ald. Greg Adamson, 4th Ward, said. "We need to keep looking for opportunities like this."
