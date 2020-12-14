Bettendorf set to buy land along Middle to decrease flooding

Once this issue was raised, city staff realized "this area could be much better served if we acquired the property and used it for detention," City Administrator Decker Ploehn told the City Council Monday at its committee-of-the-whole meeting. "We all looked at each other and said, 'We should have gotten to this quicker.' But we can get to it now."

The parcel is just south of two existing detention ponds built by a different developer within the last 10 years and taken over by the city within the last five years, Ploehn said.

The additional parcel would be of "great value" to the city in mitigating storm water issues in the Pigeon Creek watershed. It would reduce the rate and flow of water to residential neighborhoods downstream, and it would increase the capacity for detaining water coming from the north as development occurs there, he said.

Storm water policy and management was designated as a top priority of the City Council in 2019, and staff was directed to look for opportunities to acquire land for regional management.

"We think this is a really strong win-win for us," Ploehn said.