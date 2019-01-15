The annual free Bettendorf STEM Expo will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
The event, which is open to all children and families, will feature fun and educational science, technology, engineering and math activities for kids.
The Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation 2019 Science Scholar, Sean McVey, software engineer and Bettendorf High School Class of 2003 graduate, will be a guest.
McVey attended Paul Norton Elementary School and continued in Bettendorf schools until graduating from Bettendorf High School in 2003. He majored in computer science at Drake University in Des Moines and earned a master's in interactive entertainment from the University of Central Florida in 2008.
McVey has worked at two video game companies: Midway Games, helping create "Mortal Kombat," and Electronic Arts. He also worked on tank and flight simulators for the Department of Defense at Lockheed Martin. He is a software engineer at Principal Financial Group, Des Moines.
Hands-on experiments and displays will include:
• Absolute Science
• "All About Ears"
• Augustana geology
• Bettendorf High School engineering tech
• Bettendorf High School Science Club
• Birds of prey
• Bettendorf Middle School Science Community
• Coffee roasting
• Discovery Dome
• Discovery through scientific illustration
• Dissection
• Firefighters
• Forensics
• Green infrastructure
• HNI Corp
• Hovercrafts, rockets and airplanes
• Insect science
• Junior Medical School
• Lego Robotics
• Make your own ice cream
• Marshmallow challenge
• Medics
• Meteorology
• "Mysteries of Handwashing"
• Navigation on the Mississippi
• Ocean carbon crisis
• Owl pellets
• Physician assistant
• Plant science
• Power - nuclear generation
• PrISUm Solar Car
• Recycling challenge
• Reptiles
• St. Ambrose University Chemistry Club
• Skateboard exhibition
• STEAM on wheels
• Stomp rockets
• Storm water
• Sun power
• Veterinarian
• Victory VR
• Virtual anatomy
• Visiting science scholar