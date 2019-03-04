The Bettendorf School Board unanimously agreed not to automatically extend Superintendent Mike Raso's contract, but he will serve at least one more year as superintendent.
The board took action Monday night at its Committee of the Whole meeting. Raso’s contract would have renewed automatically for another year if the board took no action before March 15.
He was named superintendent in 2016 and has been with the district since 2008.
“I’m still here for another year or maybe longer,” Raso said after the meeting, adding that it’s up to the board – or the next board – to decide whether he is retained.
“Lots of decisions we’ve been making are decisions that don’t make everybody happy,” he said, adding he was disappointed with the board’s vote.
Voters will cast ballots for four seats in the school board election in November, Adam Holland, board president, said after the meeting.
The vote “presents us with options,” Holland said.
In other action:
With Paul Castro’s single no vote, the board approved a certified budget of $81.08 million, compared to the $78 million budget for the 2018-2019 school year. The combined property tax rate is $13.06887 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, a decrease of $0.8971 from the 2018-19 rate of $13.96592, said Dallon Christensen, director of finance for the district.
Increases in instructional and support services are related to higher salaries – that includes another elementary teacher at Grant Wood Elementary School to add a class section – and an increase of about 6.5 percent in health insurance expenses, he said.
Budget categories include instruction, total support services, non-instructional programs and total other expenditures.
A public hearing will be 6 p.m. April 1 at the administration center, 3311 81th St., Bettendorf, where any resident or taxpayer can support or object to any part of the proposed budget, which must be adopted before April 15.
School district and union representatives have agreed to include permissive subjects in contract negotiations, said Megan Kannenberg, Bettendorf Education Association president. She said this will give union members more of a voice.
Permissive subjects include hours, vacation, leaves of absence, job classifications, health and safety matters, in-service training, release time, grievance procedures, seniority and wage issues including salary schedule payment and holidays.
In 2017, state lawmakers passed a law limiting bargaining to wages only, which removed permissive subjects from negotiation.
The next regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, March 18.