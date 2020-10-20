Bettendorf terminates services to Riverdale

Riverdale Mayor Mike Bawden offered a resolution to his council that would have done just that on Aug. 25, but it was unanimously rejected.

In a nine-page response to Ploehn's letter, Bawden offered other suggestions, including a paved path along the south side of State Street (a portion of that area currently is grass), possibly reducing the speed limit on State Street from 40 mph to 35 mph and upgrading the U.S. 67 crosswalk to include strobe lights, extended walking periods and brighter paint.

"I am committed to working with both the council and our staff to explore a variety of possible solutions and land on something our small city can afford to do that will attempt to address the concerns expressed to us by members of the trail-using community (both cyclists and pedestrians)," Bawden wrote.

He also pointed to his city council's agreement to gather an ad hoc committee of stakeholders to study the issue and make a progress report by March 31, 2021, and a final report/presentation by no later than Nov. 9, 2021, and to put $25,000 in the fiscal 2022 budget to possibly be used for improvements suggested by the committee.

Bettendorf officials feel, however, that safety is an immediate issue, both for its residents and all people using the recreational trails.