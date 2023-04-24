A four-legged member of the faculty at Neil Armstrong Elementary in Bettendorf is retiring.

He's made the day brighter for countless students.

Akin, a 10-year-old black lab, is one of many serving in Bettendorf schools' therapy dog program.

Jodi Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher, said Akin's days were busy. He spends one day a week in her classroom, and his other shifts are split between the library and counseling office.

"So all the kids that go to the library or extension groups will have him. They can read with him and everything like that," Hanson said. "When he's with the counselor, he'll do lessons with her."

She doesn't know what to expect, teaching without Akin next year, but said she'll miss, "the simple, little things."

"The random smiles on kids' faces, you know, if he can just give that once a day, that's why he's here. To give those random interactions with kids, and just to make one kid's day is all that really matters, so I think I'm gonna miss that," she said. "And, it's kind of like my identity. It's 'Mrs. Hanson and Akin,' right? So that will be kind of crazy when he retires."

Ultimately, Hanson said, Akin serves as a "break" for students. Some even earn playtime with Akin.

"They love it, even just walking him," she said. "Sometime, we show kids his free play and he'll chase a ball, or he'll get the 'zoomies,' and they get to see that he's a real dog. Kids really like that."

Hanson said Akin was particularly helpful for students anxious to leave their parents. He's also helped kids navigate the loss of their own pets, or family members.

"Some students, for sure, have been heightened with their behaviors, and then they will pet Akin and totally get distracted from where their behaviors were taking them," she said. "It's just a calming mechanism for them."

Described as having a "chill personality," Akin often naps during class or lessons.

"The kids love when he snores in class, which is kind of funny," Hanson said.

Another fond memory from Akin's tenure? Carrot day.

Though most school therapy dogs are trained to avoid food, carrot day was a special occasion where students give Akin his favorite veggie.

A class of canines

Staffing nine total, Bettendorf employs at least one therapy dog at each of its school buildings. The dogs are professionally certified through CARES Inc. in Kansas, an intensive training program that begins when they're puppies.

Meet the dogs serving Quad-City school districts Davenort Community School District Hugo serves at McKinley Elementary School. His handler, counselor Cassandra Ehrecke, said one of her PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) rewards for students is "doggy daycare." Similar to Akin's rules, McKinley students must ask to pet Hugo — often giving the "Hugo wave" — and can only give "no sniff" and "no lick" commands. When Hugo first started, Ehcrecke said he ate a breakfast burrito off the principal's desk. "So they're still dogs," she said with a laugh. "But Hugo is such a good dog." Aside from McKinley, other Davenport schools with one dog include: West High School

Jackson Elementary School

Fillmore Elementary

Adams Elementary

Harrison Elementary

Eisenhower Elementary

Jefferson Elementary At the junior high level, Smart has shares time with a therapy dog, while Wood has three. Blue Grass Elementary employs two dogs full-time, while sharing time with a third. Hayes and Monroe Elementaries split time with a dog, along with the Children's Village. Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40 Cooper: Wilson Middle School

Smokey: Splits his day between Hamilton and Jane Addams Elementary Schools Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41 Finn: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Sam: Eugene Field Elementary School

Rosie: Rock Island Center for Math & Science (RICMS) Rosie's handler, counselor Craig Brackney, said he's in the process of training a black lab puppy named George—though he won't be able to officially begin work until turning one. "Rosie has been a huge hit with students, teachers and parents," Brackney said. "I hope to alternate them in the future, as a full day of school can be pretty exhausting for them." Additionally, Longfellow Liberal Arts partners with the Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network this year to bring in therapy dogs once a month to visit with classrooms. North Scott Community School District Have: Edward White Elementary School

Lucy and Star: Alan Shepard Elementary School

Stanley: Virgil Grissom Elementary School

Bronco and Corwin: North Scott Junior High Fun fact: Lucy helps students learn math, while Star helps students with reading. East Moline School District No. 37 Roscoe: Bowlesburg Elementary School Pleasant Valley School District Finn: Pleasant Valley High School The high school also has a therapy dog in-training named Chip, and the junior high is training a dog named Gallagher. Bettendorf Community School District Akin: Neil Armstrong Elementary School

Chico and Ranger: Grant Wood Elementary

Fletcher: Mark Twain Elementary

Garvey: Paul Norton Elementary

McGarrett: Herbert Hoover Elementary

Kenobi and Leia: Bettendorf High School

Delta: Bettendorf Middle School

As the dogs grow and learn commands, CARES partners them with local inmates to continue intensive therapy training until the dogs graduate the program. It is American Kennel Club-recognized and includes public-access training. Bettendorf's school therapy dogs must be re-certified every three years and must pass public access tests with their school handlers.

To become a handler, teachers or school staff must apply to the program. Applicants are placed with a dog and must travel to Kansas for a week to complete their own training before welcoming the dogs home. Co-handlers must attend two-day trainings.

Danielle Brier, now a Bettendorf high school counselor, joined the district at Neil Armstrong. She was trained as a therapy dog handler the same time Akin began his career.

Brier now owns and handles a therapy dog of her own, a yellow lab named Kenobi.

"It was a big undertaking; I had never had a dog before," she said.

Leia, another yellow lab, joined the counseling office staff with Kenobi.

Brier said students in the RSVP (Raising Student Voice and Participation) group were a driving force in onboarding the high school therapy dogs.

Special education teacher Shannan Campbell became Kenobi's co-handler this school year to increase classroom interaction for the dogs. Though he only stays in her classroom for first block, his presence makes a difference.

"It is amazing when you see a kid that has escalated, or is super anxious, how having a dog there you can watch them (students) physically change and come back down," Campbell said. "I've seen that happen multiple times, with both dogs. Out in the hallway, the number of kids that will want to stop and pet him — and watching their smiles as soon as they see one of the dogs."

Some students regularly visit Leia and Kenobi, while others stop for quick pets. Either way, Campbell and Brier say the dogs can positively influence students' moods for the day.

"If a kid is off to a good start for the day, they're most likely going to have a good (entire) day," Campbell said.

After first block, she drops Kenobi off with co-handler Molly Mitola at the library. Outside of staying in the student services office, Leia also typically spends first block in the library and travels to classrooms if needed.

"It takes a team, but we try to work together to get the dogs in front of the kids as much as possible," Brier said. "They're very different, with different personalities, but they both do a really good job."

Students have more freedom to interact with the therapy dogs at the high school level, Brier said.

For Akin and other elementary school therapy dogs, students have a few more rules to follow.

"They're all trained the same. The difference with our kids, probably, is they have less self-control. We've taught them to please ask before petting, especially when he's in transition," Hanson said. "If I'm walking my class down the hall, I don't want a mob of kids by him. When he's in the library, lessons or my classroom, they can pet him freely."

Therapy dogs typically retire at age 10.

For Akin, he'll resume life "as a normal dog," Hanson said.

"He'll have free reign on the house — I think he's ready for it," she said with a smile. "It's been really awesome (teaching with a therapy dog). It's definitely something I'll never do again, but it's been great to have him. I don't know if I'll truly realize how special it is until I don't."

Nearby at Pleasant Valley schools, Rocket retired from Cody Elementary School after 7.5 years of service earlier this year. Last month, Oakley — who split time between the junior high and Forest Grove Elementary — also retired after serving two years.

Close Jodi Hanson, a 4th grade teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, talks about her therapy dog Akin, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Jodi Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, talks about her therapy dog, Akin, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Akin, a therapy dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, lies down for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Akin, a therapy dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, sits for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Akin, a therapy dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, lays in his handler, 4th-grade teacher Jodi Hanson's classroom, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Akin, a therapy dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, lies in his handler's, fourth-grade teacher Jodi Hanson, classroom, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Akin's retirement photoshoot Jodi Hanson, a 4th grade teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, talks about her therapy dog Akin, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Jodi Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, talks about her therapy dog, Akin, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Akin, a therapy dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, lies down for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Akin, a therapy dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, sits for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Akin, a therapy dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, lays in his handler, 4th-grade teacher Jodi Hanson's classroom, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf. Akin, a therapy dog at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, lies in his handler's, fourth-grade teacher Jodi Hanson, classroom, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Bettendorf.