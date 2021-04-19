Bettendorf to consider closing pool at Life Fitness Center

Bettendorf aldermen are to hear a presentation Tuesday on closing the indoor swimming pool at the Life Fitness Center.

The Committee of the Whole meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The agenda includes a presentation on a proposed resolution to repurpose the space currently occupied by the pool at 2222 Middle Rd.

"Research by staff has determined that it is not cost effective to replace the Dumont system at the indoor pool," the agenda item states. "Replacement costs will exceed $200,000.

"Annual operating losses attributable to the pool are between $50,000 and $100,000 as the costs of energy, maintenance and staffing outpace revenue generated by the pool."

A reuse of the space would be less costly, could add to rental revenue that was lost with the closure of the Community Center and help cut down on operating losses, according to the description of the presentation.

Aldermen decided late last year to delay major decision-making on some city properties, including the Life Fitness Center and Splash Landing Aquatics Center, due to the pandemic.