After more than a year of study and discussion about the city of Bettendorf's recreational needs, City Administrator Decker Ploehn is expected to recommend on Monday that the city pursue building only a new outdoor aquatic center at this time.
He also will recommend the city pursue a November referendum to finance the center's construction. He will make his recommendations at a meeting beginning at 5 p.m. Monday in the city hall council chambers, involving both the city council and the park board.
In late December, a Chicago architectural and design firm hired by the city to study recreational needs recommended a different option: Building both a new fitness/community center and an outdoor aquatics center to replace the aging facilities it now operates.
The firm pegged the cost of a 86,000-square-foot aquatics center at $13 million. The space would include 74,600 square feet for the pool area and 11,400 square feet for lockers and mechanical support. This would be about 130 percent larger than the existing Splash Landing Family Aquatic Center.
The firm Perkins + Will recommended that the fitness/community center, pegged at $24 million to $26 million, be built in Middle Park where Splash Landing is now, while the outdoor aquatics center would be down the hill to the southwest, with a parking lot in between.
The possibility of a new fitness/community center at some time in the future is not dead, but for now, only the outdoor aquatics center will be pursued, Ploehn said Friday. He will make a further recommendation on Monday about the fitness/community center, he said.
Perkins + Will was hired by the city's park board in March 2018 to assess the city's three existing recreation and community centers and to provide direction as to whether the city should continue to maintain and invest in those buildings, or whether it would be feasible as well as more cost-effective and beneficial in the long run to build new.
In addition to Splash Landing at 2220 23rd St., the existing buildings are the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, and the Herbert Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St. All are at least 50 years old and need major upgrades, Ploehn has said.