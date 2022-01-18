 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf to host 'zip code party' on May 27, 2022
On May 27, 2022, the city of Bettendorf is hosting a city-wide party and is looking for ideas on what to do for it.

The date, which lands on a Friday, corresponds with the city's ZIP code, 52722

In a video message by Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, he said the city is hoping to host a city-wide celebration, and directed people to email ideas to 52722party@bettendorf.org.

"We're urging all of you to give us some ideas," Gallagher said. "Help us out, what do you think we should be doing? Bar crawls and fish fries, Bettendorf, trivia, treasure hunts, bags tournaments, wine walks, all kinds of food festivals? What are your ideas?"

May 27 is the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. The following weekend is the Be Downtown event, an outdoor festival in downtown Bettendorf, Gallagher said, so the city is looking to do events in the week between the two events. 

"We're going to link those together with a week full of activities," Gallagher said. "So we need some ideas and some cool things to get everybody out and about and back together that weekend of Memorial Day and the following week."

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

