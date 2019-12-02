Bettendorf to vote on limiting downtown businesses, including vape shops and tattoo parlors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the ordinance would limit new gas stations to being within 1,000 feet of the paved portion of Interstate 74.

The downtown includes the area between 6th and 26th streets along Grant and State streets.

Reiter said any existing businesses that do not conform to these uses would be exempted and allowed to remain in operation. But no new use or expansion of an existing use would be allowed in the downtown.

Existing businesses wanting to expand beyond their current footprint would have to relocate, but could do so elsewhere in Bettendorf, he added.

The new limitations emerged as part of Bettendorf's planning for making its downtown more pedestrian-friendly and walkable.

City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the purpose of the changes has been to "make a downtown in the long run that would be more walkable, more 'dine-able' and more attractive."

He said city leaders first met with downtown businesses six months ago to discuss the plans.

The council will have a first reading on the ordinance on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Reiter said it requires three readings and could be formally adopted by Jan. 7.

In other business, the city received results of a financial review for the year ended June 30, 2019, from its auditors RSM. Heidi Hobkirk, a director with RSM, told the council that the city received an unmodified, or clean, opinion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.