Bettendorf to vote on resolutions regarding Life Fitness Center, The Landing this Tuesday

After adjourning the Committee of the Whole meeting, Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher encouraged aldermen and other city officials to come to Tuesday's City Council meeting armed with a blanket — they predict the meeting could be a long one.

The City Council will hold public hearings at its 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting before voting on resolutions regarding the sale of the Life Fitness Center to the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley and a shared-use agreement with the organization for "The Landing," which will include a water park and ice rink.

The YMCA would operate the Life Fitness Center as a youth-focused facility, including an early-learning center, gymnastics and ninja centers, summer sports and camps.

The potential sale of the Life Fitness Center has garnered push-back from some members of the center, who have expressed concerns about losing services and amenities, including indoor pickleball and tennis.

Included in the sale agreement is the stipulation that a potential new facility house three indoor tennis courts, changed in the agreement from two courts before the Committee of the Whole meeting, City Attorney Chris Curran said.

They also clarified the expected hours of operation of the proposed aquatic center — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. everyday during outdoor pool season — and guidelines for which entity will handle repair and replacement of mechanical and electrical systems.

"These are general guidelines that really will be part of the the ability for this the parties to work together to figure out which bucket it will fit in," Curran said.

The council will also vote on a resolution to accept a proposal from RDG Planning & Design, signing a contract allowing up to $1.4 million for professional engineering services. City Engineer Brent Morlok said the cost of the whole design would make up around 6% of total project costs.

The city would own the water park while the YMCA operates it, and the ice rink would be owned and operated by the city.