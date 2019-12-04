Bettendorf veteran served in three wars, two branches of service

Glaser, who was born and raised in New Ulm, was a teenager when he joined the Navy in 1944. He earned an honorable discharge in 1946 after he served on the U.S.S. New Jersey in the Pacific.

World War II ended in 1945. Then, at the advent of the Korean War in 1950, Glaser found himself a “young 23-year-old” who was eligible for the draft. This time, he went into the Army.

“I never went into basic training,” he said. He became a “cadre,” a member of a group of leaders who served as trainers at Fort Riley, Kan. He married Carol at Fort Riley on Dec. 1, 1951. Their first son was born there in 1954, and eventually the family grew to include two boys and two girls.

“We never thought much of his service when we were in,” Carol Glaser said. “It was just his job. He was in the Army, so you go where they send you.”

Glaser served in Vietnam, and he was there during the Tet Offensive attacks during the Vietnamese New Year holiday in 1968.

After he served in Vietnam, he was an adviser for the National Guard in Davenport, where he served from 1968 to 1970.