An 85-year-old Bettendorf woman suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.
Bettendorf officers responded at 8:23 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lakewood Drive and determined that the woman had been struck by a vehicle backing out of a private driveway.
The vehicle was driven by an 86-year-old Bettendorf resident, police said.
The woman was transported by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was later transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
No charges have been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
The police department was assisted on scene by Medic Ambulance and the Bettendorf Fire Department.