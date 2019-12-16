Bettendorf woman injured in single-vehicle crash

First responders were called at 2:37 p.m., Sunday, to Forest Grove Drive near the intersection of Eagle Ridge Road in Bettendorf.

Investigators say a 31-year-old Bettendorf woman was driving a 2015 Kia Rio east on Forest Grove Drive when she had a medical event that left her unable to maintain control of her vehicle, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf. The vehicle then crossed into the westbound lanes, drove off the roadway, and came to a stop after striking a retaining wall.