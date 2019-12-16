Bettendorf woman injured in single-vehicle crash

A Bettendorf woman is in an Iowa City Hospital after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
First responders were called at 2:37 p.m., Sunday, to Forest Grove Drive near the intersection of Eagle Ridge Road in Bettendorf.
Investigators say a 31-year-old Bettendorf woman was driving a 2015 Kia Rio east on Forest Grove Drive when she had a medical event that left her unable to maintain control of her vehicle, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf. The vehicle then crossed into the westbound lanes, drove off the roadway, and came to a stop after striking a retaining wall.
The woman was transported by Medic ambulance to Genesis East and later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals.
The incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department.
Quad-City Times