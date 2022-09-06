Bettendorf won't consider indoor water park: 'That'll double the cost, and maybe triple it'

Bettendorf officials say they don't plan to pursue an indoor water park because of the much higher expected price tag.

The City of Bettendorf and YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi River Valley are hoping to build and operate an $18.7 million new outdoor seasonal water park to replace the aging city-owned Splash Landing. To make it an indoor amenity would add between $15-$20 million to project costs, according to city staff.

Roughly half of comments submitted to a city survey about the proposal — which also includes the YMCA taking over the city-owned fitness center and a new ice rink — asked the city to consider an indoor water park instead of an outdoor one.

Those responses were driven by a paid Facebook campaign by a page created in August called Iowa Parents. The page urged users to comment on the city's survey to "Tell the city of Bettendorf to make their new 'The Landing' an INDOOR WATERPARK!" The post, which appeared in some residents feeds as a "sponsored" post, had more than 2,000 reactions and 700 shares.

Of 2,416 responses to the survey, 1,229 respondents requested an indoor water park, according to the city.

But city staff say it's not financially feasible.

"Just in the preliminary research we did, it was like that'll double the cost and maybe triple it, that wasn't our interest," said City Administrator Decker Ploehn. "So, we didn't want to give anybody false hope that it was going to be considered."

There's no easy comparison, but more than 20 years ago in Dubuque, privately owned Grand Harbor hotel and water park was expected to cost $23 million at the time of the 2001 ground breaking, the Dubuque Telegraph Herald reported.

Bettendorf closed its public comment session on its proposed multi-million-dollar deal with the YMCA. If approved, the deal would bring a new $18.7 million water park and $3 million permanent ice rink to Bettendorf, as well as transfer ownership of the city-owned fitness center to the YMCA, which wants to turn it into a youth-focused facility.

Bettendorf held two public input meetings at the Waterfront Convention Center in August, and opened a public comment session.

City staff initially planned to present the operational agreement between the city and the YMCA at Tuesday's meeting and set a public hearing and vote for Sept. 20. Because city staff said they were still ironing out details, the city council is expected to see the agreement Sept. 20, and hold a public hearing and final vote on the agreement Oct. 4.

Removing comments about the indoor water park, city staff said 466 comments supported the suggested amenities, 145 commenters were concerned about costs, 109 respondents urged the city and YMCA to keep the indoor tennis courts available at the Life Fitness Center, and 94 people commented about the city's partnership with the YMCA.

"All of the amenities sound great and are needed, however, the loss of the use of indoor pickle ball courts is a huge loss to many people who play pickle ball for their exercise and socializing," one commenter wrote.

"I would like to see indoor tennis facilities retained. It would be a shame to lose that," another responder wrote.

Respondents had mixed opinions about the partnership with the YMCA. Some praised the collaboration, while others commented that they'd had poor experiences in the last couple years with area YMCA's.

Seventy-two respondents requested the city add hockey capabilities to the ice rink. But Ploehn said that the rink would be a recreational-only rink.

Respondents concerned about costs asked whether taxes would be raised. City staff say taxes would not be raised if the project is approved because of the city's American Rescue Plan funding, the YMCA contribution, and private grants.

To see more frequently asked questions, the city posted a web page answering common questions asked in the survey.