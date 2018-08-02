Try 1 month for 99¢

1-YEAR-OLDS

Andersen, Charles, Bettendorf, IA

Brandt, Eden, Bettendorf, IA

Crowley, Ryne, Bettendorf, IA

Dahlinghaus, Matthew, Bettendorf, IA

Dahlinghaus, Ryan, Bettendorf, IA

Fall, Tyler, Bettendorf, IA

Haycraft, Sophia, Le Claire, IA

Krebs, William, Bettendorf, IA

Lehman, Cora, Bettendorf, IA

Maynard, Hope, Bettendorf, IA

Meissen, Jake, Le Claire, IA

Policha, Whitney, Bettendorf, IA

Powers, Jax, Bettendorf, IA

Ragsdale, Genevieve, Bettendorf, IA

Rippon, Julia, Bettendorf, IA

Salazar, Isabella, Bettendorf, IA

Smith, Emmett, Bettendorf, IA

Springer, Theo, Bettendorf, IA

Strohbeen, Nolan, Bettendorf, IA

Willis, Theo, Le Claire, IA

2-YEAR_OLDS

Bean, Carter, Le Claire, IA

Biscoe, Bennett, Bettendorf, IA

Bishop, Hadlee, Bettendorf, IA

Brandt, Theo, Bettendorf, IA

Bribriesco, Joaquin, Bettendorf, IA

Davis, Bennett, Bettendorf, IA

Ellermets, Zara, Bettendorf, IA

Glassell, Aurora, Pleasant Hill, IA

Gomez, Cooper, Bettendorf, IA

Hamling, James, Bettendorf, IA

Hilmer, Lincoln, Bettendorf, IA

Hinrichs, Lorelei, Bettendorf, IA

Jackson, Myles, Bettendorf, IA

Kelsall, Nahla, Bettendorf, IA

Kuberski, Hope, Le Claire, IA

Logan, Conner, Bettendorf, IA

Maiers, Jack, Bettendorf, IA

Moberg, Nolan, Bettendorf, IA

Moses, Brody, Le Claire, IA

Novak, Dillon, Bettendorf, IA

Ong, Paisley, Bettendorf, IA

Ortiz, Isabelle, Bettendorf, IA

Ridenour, Legend, Bettendorf, IA

Schwartz, Evan, Bettendorf, IA

Schwartz, Isaac, Bettendorf, IA

Shay, Maxine, Bettendorf, IA

Sievert, Scarlett, Bettendorf, IA

Stutt, Jordan, Bettendorf, IA

Vance, Silas, Le Claire, IA

Wyenn, Isabel, Bettendorf, IA

3-YEAR-OLDS

Adams, Luke, Bettendorf, IA

Berger, Jaxson, Bettendorf, IA

Blackman, Rylan, Bettendorf, IA

Byrne, John, Bettendorf, IA

Campion, Ethan, Bettendorf, IA

Cedillo, Miguel, Bettendorf, IA

Christensen, Adam, Bettendorf, IA

Christopher, Archer, Bettendorf, IA

Clark, Theodore, Bettendorf, IA

Dahlinghaus, Nicholas, Bettendorf, IA

Doerder, Simon, Bettendorf, IA

Duda, Caden, Bettendorf, IA

Duncan, Kallie, Bettendorf, IA

Eshelman, Lucas, Bettendorf, IA

Evans, Liam, Bettendorf, IA

Foley, Lucas, Bettendorf, IA

Garrison, Ethan, Le Claire, IA

Gass, Kyla, Bettendorf, IA

Gassman, Grace, Bettendorf, IA

Gonzales, Gabriel, Bettendorf, IA

Grote, Madeline, Bettendorf, IA

Kinzenbaw, Oliver, Bettendorf, IA

Kosarek, Kameron, Bettendorf, IA

Kramer, Ashtyn, Bettendorf, IA

Lehman, Colin, Bettendorf, IA

Lehman, Ellie, Bettendorf, IA

Marietta, Owen, Bettendorf, IA

McMillan, KJ, Bettendorf, IA

Minch, Ryder, Bettendorf, IA

Naab, Everleigh, Bettendorf, IA

Oakley, Ian, Bettendorf, IA

Pelham, Charlotte, Bettendorf, IA

Pierce, Ian, Bettendorf, IA

Ponce, Limberth Jr., Bettendorf, IA

Powers, Brinley, Bettendorf, IA

Raabe, Liam, Bettendorf, IA

Schepers, Harper, Bettendorf, IA

Schmidt, Cooper, Bettendorf, IA

Schmidt, Emersyn, Bettendorf, IA

Schroeder, Samuel, Bettendorf, IA

Smith, Ellie, Bettendorf, IA

Snyder, Elizabeth, Bettendorf, IA

Springer, Ike, Bettendorf, IA

Sweeney, Evelyn, Bettendorf, IA

Wilson, Lillyana, Bettendorf, IA

Winston, JP, Bettendorf, IA

Wouters, Addison, Bettendorf, IA

Zamora, Mila, Bettendorf, IA

Zimmerman, Urban, Pleasant Valley, IA

4-YEAR-OLDS

Ahmad, Sana, Bettendorf, IA

Ahmad, Zara, Bettendorf, IA

Alla, Ariya, Bettendorf, IA

Anderson, Brinley, Bettendorf, IA

Barclay, Sage, Bettendorf, IA

Barr, Caleb, Bettendorf, IA

Bevard, Silas, Bettendorf, IA

Bribriesco, Caliana, Bettendorf, IA

Bulten, Teagan, Bettendorf, IA

Butler, Ayla, Bettendorf, IA

Carlton, Callie, Bettendorf, IA

Caulkins, Nolan, Bettendorf, IA

Collins, Carstyn, Bettendorf, IA

Crowley, Brayden, Bettendorf, IA

Cullen, Blake, Le Claire, IA

Donaway, Noah, Bettendorf, IA

Douglas, Lennon, Bettendorf, IA

Ellermets, Jace, Bettendorf, IA

Fall, Adam, Bettendorf, IA

Foad, Cyrus, Bettendorf, IA

Fortin, Selah, Bettendorf, IA

Frankowski, Benjamin, Bettendorf, IA

Greer Jr, Airreo, Bettendorf, IA

Haycraft, Lucas, Le Claire, IA

Hehlke, Adelli, Bettendorf, IA

Hendricks, Hadley, Bettendorf, IA

Herndon, Jude, Bettendorf, IA

Hoskins, Kayla, Le Claire, IA

Johnson, Kinsley, Bettendorf, IA

Kerr, Hudsynn, Bettendorf, IA

King, Adalyn, Bettendorf, IA

King, Oliver, Bettendorf, IA

Klaus, Nolan, Le Claire, IA

Lorenzen, Maxwell, Bettendorf, IA

Maiers, Evelyn, Bettendorf, IA

Mann, Emma, Bettendorf, IA

Mathis, Wylie, Bettendorf, IA

Meier, John, Bettendorf, IA

Mosbrucker, James, Bettendorf, IA

Moses, Avery, Le Claire, IA

Naab, Hadley, Bettendorf, IA

Ninotta, Lena, Le Claire, IA

Norvell, Devin, Bettendorf, IA

Ortiz, Jordan, Bettendorf, IA

Quinn, Eisley, Bettendorf, IA

Ragsdale, Samuel, Bettendorf, IA

Rangel, Jayden, Bettendorf, IA

Rippon, Henry, Bettendorf, IA

Sevcik, London, Bettendorf, IA

Shay, Mya, Bettendorf, IA

Smay, Sydney, Bettendorf, IA

Souhrada, Samuel, Bettendorf, IA

Stearman, Scarlett, Le Claire, IA

Stradt, Addison, Bettendorf, IA

Tyson, Jaide, Bettendorf, IA

Webb, Emmett, Bettendorf, IA

Werthmann Jr., Anthony, Bettendorf, IA

Worrall, Keira, Bettendorf, IA

5-YEAR-OLDS

Baldridge, Ruby, Bettendorf, IA

Berger, Kyle, Bettendorf, IA

Blake, Kenedy, Bettendorf, IA

Bringolf, Brody, Bettendorf, IA

Byrd, Conner, Bettendorf, IA

Byrd, Ryan, Bettendorf, IA

Christopher, Aleah, Bettendorf, IA

Clair, Henry, Bettendorf, IA

Clark, Iris, Bettendorf, IA

Collins, Braxtyn, Bettendorf, IA

Coussens, Riley, Bettendorf, IA

Duncan, Emery, Bettendorf, IA

Freeman, Joseph, Le Claire, IA

Gonzales, Gianna, Bettendorf, IA

Greer, Aireana, Bettendorf, IA

Hamling, Henry, Bettendorf, IA

Hank, Kullen, Bettendorf, IA

Harnung, Spencer, Bettendorf, IA

Hehlke, Dax, Bettendorf, IA

Johnson, Ashlyn, Bettendorf, IA

Knutson, Alex, Bettendorf, IA

Kosarek, Karinne, Bettendorf, IA

Lau, Revel, Bettendorf, IA

Lauritsen, Allison, Bettendorf, IA

Mallek, Brayden, Bettendorf, IA

Martin, Will, Bettendorf, IA

Meissen, Andie, Le Claire, IA

Menster, Lauren, Bettendorf, IA

Morgart, Gretta, Bettendorf, IA

Morrison, Easton, Bettendorf, IA

Schmitt, Henry, Bettendorf, IA

Sipes, Lennox, Bettendorf, IA

Slings, Alex, Bettendorf, IA

Smay, Savannah, Bettendorf, IA

Springer, Penelope, Bettendorf, IA

Stegall, Sidney, Bettendorf, IA

Strohbeen, Carter, Bettendorf, IA

Sullivan, Ronan, Bettendorf, IA

Sweeney, Owen, Bettendorf, IA

Taets, Sophie, Bettendorf, IA

Torres, Landon, Bettendorf, IA

Uker, Gage, Bettendorf, IA

Vaughn, Emmeline, Bettendorf, IA

Wallace, Liam, Bettendorf, IA

Willis, Hadley, Le Claire, IA

Willis, Jude, Le Claire, IA

Zorich, George, Bettendorf, IA

6-YEAR-OLDS

AAnderson, Carter, Bettendorf, IA

Calsyn, Brady, Bettendorf, IA

Campbell, Evan, Bettendorf, IA

Caulkins, Tyler, Bettendorf, IA

Chester, Carolyn, Bettendorf, IA

Davis, Amya, Bettendorf, IA

Deines, Rose, Le Claire, IA

Flatt, Jack, Bettendorf, IA

Fortin, Gemma, Bettendorf, IA

Fossey, Griffin, Bettendorf, IA

Gass, Ian, Bettendorf, IA

Gillette, Adrian, Bettendorf, IA

Haller, Greyson, Bettendorf, IA

Hinders, Will, Bettendorf, IA

Kihlgren, Charlotte, Bettendorf, IA

King, Griffin, Bettendorf, IA

Learn-spain, Kamille, Bettendorf, IA

Moylan, Kaden, Le Claire, IA

Pierce, Emma, Bettendorf, IA

Rennert, Hayley, Bettendorf, IA

Schalk, Holden, Bettendorf, IA

Schroeder, Stella, Bettendorf, IA

Shay, Michael, Bettendorf, IA

Steen, Owen, Bettendorf, IA

Trine, Cameron, Le Claire, IA

Vargas, Maggie, Bettendorf, IA

7-YEAR-OLDS

Apple, Troy, Bettendorf, IA

Baig, Ibraheem, Bettendorf, IA

Barclay, Finn, Bettendorf, IA

Blake, Kaiden, Bettendorf, IA

Borland, Trevor, Bettendorf, IA

Christensen, Emma, Bettendorf, IA

Clair, Grant, Bettendorf, IA

Clark, Brooklyn, Bettendorf, IA

DuBree, Evan, Bettendorf, IA

Earel, Isaac, Le Claire, IA

Eshelman, James, Bettendorf, IA

Eshelman, Matthew, Bettendorf, IA

Foad, Sarah, Bettendorf, IA

Foley, Matthew, Bettendorf, IA

Gayton, John, Bettendorf, IA

Harnung, Sadie, Bettendorf, IA

Hehlke, Barrett, Bettendorf, IA

Howard, James, Bettendorf, IA

Iles, Olivia, Bettendorf, IA

Jess, Bennett, Le Claire, IA

Johnson, Kiah, Bettendorf, IA

Johnson, Stella, Bettendorf, IA

Johnston, Mackenna, Bettendorf, IA

Kaffenberger, Aida, Bettendorf, IA

Macha, Roshitha, Bettendorf, IA

Mann, Liam, Bettendorf, IA

Martin, Hannah, Bettendorf, IA

McFate, Allison, Bettendorf, IA

Moore, Atticus, Bettendorf, IA

Morrison, Leighton, Bettendorf, IA

Murray, James, Bettendorf, IA

Ollar, Reece, Le Claire, IA

Pelham, Isla, Bettendorf, IA

Scheper, Lily, Bettendorf, IA

Silver, Mia, Bettendorf, IA

Smith, Abby, Bettendorf, IA

Sterago, Madeleine, Bettendorf, IA

Sterago, Ryder, Bettendorf, IA

Tucker, Justin, Bettendorf, IA

Turner, Ava, Bettendorf, IA

Uker, Madilyn, Bettendorf, IA

Walsh, Robin, Bettendorf, IA

Womack, Birdie, Bettendorf, IA

8-YEAR-OLDS

Adams, Annalynn, Bettendorf, IA

Andersen, Olivia, Bettendorf, IA

Blake, Jordyn, Bettendorf, IA

Bradshaw, Ellie, Bettendorf, IA

Brandt, Maya, Bettendorf, IA

Brown, Khloe, Bettendorf, IA

Buford, Amarie, Bettendorf, IA

Bulten, Tayden, Bettendorf, IA

Campbell, Sophia, Bettendorf, IA

Clark, Autumn, Bettendorf, IA

Coussens, Sydney, Bettendorf, IA

Dodson, Lance, Bettendorf, IA

Fossey, Reagan, Bettendorf, IA

France, Claire, Bettendorf, IA

Herring, Adley, Bettendorf, IA

Hinders, Charlie, Bettendorf, IA

Johnson, Kiera, Bettendorf, IA

Krauss, Luna, Bettendorf, IA

Lau, Selah, Bettendorf, IA

Martin, Luke, Bettendorf, IA

McFate, Mason, Bettendorf, IA

McGivern, Olivia, Bettendorf, IA

Morgart, Lane, Bettendorf, IA

Moylan, Aila, Le Claire, IA

Nazarenus, Sadie, Bettendorf, IA

Paul, Owen, Bettendorf, IA

Sargent, Matthew, Bettendorf, IA

Schafer, Mason, Bettendorf, IA

Vasishta, Varun, Bettendorf, IA

Windham, Carter, Bettendorf, IA

9-YEAR-OLDS

Bader, Cale, Bettendorf, IA

Barclay, Tripp, Bettendorf, IA

Barr, Leah, Bettendorf, IA

Borland, Destiny, Bettendorf, IA

Christensen, Natalie, Bettendorf, IA

Ergenbright, Carter, Bettendorf, IA

Foad, Kamran, Bettendorf, IA

Kelsall, Marek, Bettendorf, IA

Kelsall, Soren, Bettendorf, IA

Klaus, Tate, Le Claire, IA

Knutson, Luke, Bettendorf, IA

Kosarek, Keira, Bettendorf, IA

Kramer, Addyson, Bettendorf, IA

Law, Grace, Bettendorf, IA

Levora, Owen, Bettendorf, IA

Lorenzen, Christian, Bettendorf, IA

Martin, Emily, Bettendorf, IA

Moldt, Elizabeth, Bettendorf, IA

Stiles, Kailin, Bettendorf, IA

Walsh, Ada, Bettendorf, IA

Zorich, Will, Bettendorf, IA

10-YEAR-OLDS

Barr, Evan, Bettendorf, IA

Bischoff, Jayla, Bettendorf, IA

Bock, Lauren, Bettendorf, IA

Bringolf, Brin, Bettendorf, IA

Bringolf, MJ, Bettendorf, IA

Dowda-Uker, Emily, Bettendorf, IA

France, Brenna, Bettendorf, IA

Gillette, Benjamin, Bettendorf, IA

Gilmore, Kaylyn, Bettendorf, IA

Hanssen, Aubrey, Bettendorf, IA

Johnson, Connor, Bettendorf, IA

Jones, Brett, Bettendorf, IA

Law, Dax, Bettendorf, IA

Menster, Maggie, Bettendorf, IA

Morgart, Amelia, Bettendorf, IA

Murray, Tyler, Bettendorf, IA

Nazarenus, Landry, Bettendorf, IA

Paul, Payton, Bettendorf, IA

Schalk, Rowan, Bettendorf, IA

Slings, Makenzie, Bettendorf, IA

Stephens, Bryn, Le Claire, IA

Strader, Lilia, Bettendorf, IA

Tillman, Zavier, Bettendorf, IA

Tucker, Gage, Bettendorf, IA

Turner, Alysha, Bettendorf, IA

11-YEAR-OLDS

Baldridge, Kennan, Bettendorf, IA

Bock, Jocelyn, Bettendorf, IA

Deines, Kaleb, Le Claire, IA

Foad, Sophia, Bettendorf, IA

Hagen, Vince, Bettendorf, IA

Hughes, Trinity, Bettendorf, IA

Johnson, Allie, Bettendorf, IA

Kennis, Brody, Bettendorf, IA

Krafka, Macy, Bettendorf, IA

Kramer, Riley, Bettendorf, IA

Mathis, Mark, Bettendorf, IA

Srinivasan, Saipreeti, Bettendorf, IA

12-YEAR-OLDS

Christensen, Luke, Bettendorf, IA

Ervin, Caden, Bettendorf, IA

Johnson, Kiera, Bettendorf, IA

Johnson, Spencer, Bettendorf, IA

Kennis, Tatum, Bettendorf, IA

Meier, Kyleigh, Bettendorf, IA

Roelandt, Alexis, Bettendorf, IA

Ryan, Isabelle, Bettendorf, IA

Slings, Adrianna, Bettendorf, IA

Smith, Alex, Bettendorf, IA

Stephens, Halle, Le Claire, IA

VanWychen, Zach, Bettendorf, IA

