Bettendorf Public Library
For details about the following programs and more, visit bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
June 14: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
June 14: Summer Concert Series: Whoozdads, 6:30 p.m.
June 16: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
June 16: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.
June 16: Guitar Circle with Craig Heidgerken, 1 p.m.
June 16: Story Travelers: Lawn Boy, 2 p.m.
June 18: Creation Studio Drop-In: Water Bead Stress Balls, 1 p.m.
June 18: Libraries Rock! The Greatest Music of All Time, 3 p.m.
June 20: Dance Party, 2 p.m.
June 20: Tie-Dye: Bring Your Own T-Shirt, 2 p.m.
June 20: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
June 20: Creation Studio Workshop: Maurice Sendak Inspired Print Making, 7 p.m.
June 20: Contemporary Books Discussion: The Wagner Matinee by Willa Cather, 7 p.m.
June 21: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
June 21: The Sound Lab, 3 p.m.
June 21: Summer Concert Series: Angela Meyer, 6:30 p.m.
June 23: Creation Studio Residency: Angie Kilmer, 10 a.m.
June 23: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
June 23: Creation Studio Workshop: Leather Braiding and Bracelets, 1 p.m.
June 23: Book Explorers: Mock Newbery, 3 p.m.
June 25: Creation Studio Drop-In: Origami Butterflies, 1 p.m.
June 25: Libraries Rock! The Greatest Music of All Time, 3 p.m.
June 26: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.
June 27: The Magic of David Casas, 10 a.m.
June 27: The Magic of David Casas, 12 p.m.
June 27: Learn the Magic of David Casas, 1 p.m.
June 27: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
June 28: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
June 28: Summer Concert Series: Class of '82, 6:30 p.m.
June 29: Art-to-Go with the Figge, 11 a.m.
June 30: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
June 30: Tour of Figge Museum's Maurice Sendak Exhibit, 11 a.m.
June 30: Homemade Drums, 1 p.m.
July 2: Creation Studio Drop-In: Guitar Pick Book Thongs, 1 p.m.
July 5: Thursday Theater, 1 p.m.
July 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
July 5: Summer Concert Series: 10 of Soul, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
June 14: Tinker Lab— Kindness Rocks, Dremel Style. Ages 10+. 4:30 p.m.
June 15: Science of Sound. Ages 3-7. 10:30 a.m.
June 18: Kindness Rocks. Ages 3-15. 4:30 p.m.
June 19: Junior Explorers, Bubbles! 6:30 p.m.
June 20: Mini Makers - Sensory play for toddlers. 10:30 a.m.
June 21: Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Book Club. 4:30 p.m.
June 22: Absolute Science, all ages. 2 p.m.
June 23: Roeder Musical Trio. 11:30 a.m.
June 26: Family Story time with Quad City Symphony “Musical Mad Libs.” 6:30 p.m.
June 27: Ballet Quad Cities “Dance Me a Story." 4 p.m.
June 27: Adult Book Club—This month we’ll be reading The Kitchen House by Kathleen Grissom. 6:30 p.m.
June 28: Tinker Lab— Kindness Rocks, Dremel Style. Ages 10+. 4:30 p.m.
June 29: Drop-In Tech Help. 2 p.m.
July 5: John Duggleby “Beat Generation” Drum Circle. noon
July 5: Tinker Lab—Crafting Instruments, ages 10+. 4:30 p.m.
July 5: Corn Smut - Folk Music Duo. 6:30 p.m.
July 7: Card Making with Donna Banta. Adults only. 11 a.m.
July 9: Movie Matinee. 1:30 p.m.
July 9: Babaloo, kids’ concert. 6 p.m.
July 10: Something's Missing-When Literature Art and Music Meet. 6 p.m.
July 11: LEGO Club. 3 p.m.
July 12: Tinker Lab— Crafting Instruments. 4:30 p.m.
July 16: Grout Museum — Learn how temperature is related to the three phases of matter: solids, liquids and gases. 10:30 a.m.
July 17: Junior Explorers - Sound. 6:30 p.m.
July 18: Mini Makers. 10:30 a.m.
July 19: Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Book Club. 4:30 p.m.
July 20: DIY Instruments. Ages 3-7. 10:30 a.m.
July 21: Boho Beading Class. Adults. 11 a.m.
July 23: Air Band Competition. Ages 8-15. 4:30 p.m.
July 24: Magician Jonathan May. 2 p.m.
July 25: Adult Book Club. 6:30 p.m.
July 26: Tinker Lab— Crafting Instruments. 4:30 p.m.
July 27: Drop-In Tech Help. 2 p.m.