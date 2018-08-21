An Indiana company offering ultra-high-speed internet plans to build a fiber-optic network across Bettendorf under an agreement unanimously approved by Tuesday by aldermen.
The agreement advances a long-term goal of city officials to make the service widely available to Bettendorf’s residents and businesses. Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf’s economic development director, said the city has been searching for a way to get a citywide gigabit-capable network for well over two years.
“It’s just not every day you find a provider that’s willing to come and do a full fiber build-out of your town,” Reiter said. “So, we’re very excited about that opportunity. It’s an expensive, very costly endeavor.”
The company, MetroNet, expects the network will cost between $15 million and $20 million to complete, with a construction process scheduled to begin in October. Company officials say the first wave of services — including internet, home phone and television — could become available as soon as April.
Fiber-optic networks have become a growing trend nationally, with cities seeking ways to build publicly owned utility networks or find private companies willing to do so. With its service, MetroNet boasts the ability to provide connection speeds as fast as one gigabit per second, meaning an average full-length movie could be downloaded within a few minutes.
City officials hope MetroNet will complete the project within two years, although the company has a three-year deadline to finish. The lengthiest part of the process involves installing fiber-optic cables along the city’s spaces designated for utilities.
To hold up its end, the city is agreeing to provide a low-cost and simple construction permitting process to the company for accessing the city’s rights of way and utility easements.
MetroNet offers services in 35 markets within three states: Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. With new networks, the company generally follows a city’s electrical grid, placing the cables above ground where utility poles exist and underground where they do not, said Kathy Scheller, a spokeswoman for MetroNet.
The agreement contains no up-front cost to Bettendorf residents. But the company does get a refund on the property taxes it pays based on the miles of wire it runs through the city, a state-required economic development grant specific to telecommunications companies. Those tax breaks end after 20 years or when the refunds add up to $3.4 million, whichever comes first.
Also outlined in the agreement is a requirement of MetroNet to employ no fewer than 10 full-time workers to maintain the network for a period of five years after the project is done.
While the proposed fiber-optic service would reach the vast majority of Bettendorf's residents and businesses, the initial build-out territory does not include some of the less-densely populated areas on the city’s northern edge. Under the agreement, the company is not obligated to provide service to neighborhoods with fewer than 25 “qualified households” within one half of a linear route mile.
The agreement comes as Davenport aldermen also are considering approval of a MetroNet-financed fiber-optic network there. They are scheduled to vote on the matter at today's city council meeting.
Davenport officials have widely praised idea. Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant city administrator, said the city is excited for the opportunity for residents “to live in a gigabit city,” saying the move is important for economic development and the “livability of our community.”
“This is a utility that people now don’t look at as a want,” Wright said. “It’s a need.”