We all have our favorite chefs on television. Whether it’s following Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart, Gordon Ramsay, The Pioneer Woman or Bobby Flay, Americans flock to their televisions to watch food being prepared.
The TV chefs’ kitchens are models of organization, with ingredients and supplies at the ready. Yes, we know they have numerous assistants tending to all their needs.
But, a well-organized kitchen with inventive storage for everything from spices to pots and pans can make you look as calm and cool as the TV cooks.
Concept Bath, 2203 Grant St., Bettendorf, has all the solutions you need to make your kitchen “clean, organized and contemporary looking,” says Debbie Hereau, owner of the business along with her brother-in-law, Robert Graziano.
“A place for everything and everything in its place,” is how Hereau describes the storage solutions that her team recommends in designing a kitchen remodel for clients.
She acknowledges that cooking shows play a big part in the wishes of homeowners who want a more functional kitchen in line with today’s needs.
“Everyone wants to try it; they make it look so easy,” Hereau says.
Heather Sherman, a kitchen/bathroom designer with Concept Bath, says functional storage is a must in today’s kitchens, and can be tailored to specific needs, whether your culinary skills lean toward baking or grilling.
“Everybody wants everything off the counters, so storage solutions are a way to give you more counter space and have less clutter,” she said.
And, adds Hereau, “You have these beautiful granite and quartz countertops. Why would you want to cover them up?”
When a homeowner decides on a kitchen makeover, Hereau said there are five important storage solutions to consider:
- A trash and recycling cabinet with servo-drive so that the cabinet can open with a tap of the knee.
- Silverware and utensil storage with drawer partitions or cutlery dividers that make organization easy and efficient.
- Spice storage that meets your needs whether it be a door-mounted rack, drawer inserts or pull-outs.
- Roll-out storage with full extension guides and soft closes that offers customizable and convenient access to the entire cabinets. They are available in multiple heights.
- Corner storage that makes full use of your space. Such storage can take the form of a turntable, gliding tray or swiveling shelves.
Sherman said kitchen storage can be designed with specific needs in mind. Tall, pull-out drawers with compartments can accommodate standing bottles of cooking oils and flavored vinegars. Some people even use them for their liquor cabinets. A large drawer underneath a cooktop can accommodate up to 150 pounds and is perfect for pots and pans storage. You can choose pull-out shelves with drop-in space for open-weave baskets to circulate air around potatoes and onions.
Concept Bath’s Dura Supreme kitchen cabinetry line offers all of these solutions. And, the company’s products are American-made, in Howard Lake, Minnesota.
“They are always offering new product lines; they keep up with the trends, what people are looking for, especially as more and more people are spending time in the kitchen,” Hereau said.
Concept Bath offers a free measurement of your kitchen and a free project estimate.
The remodeling process can take six to eight meetings between the homeowner and the Concept team. Expectations like the timetable for completion and the project budget are established early on, Sherman said. Customers can see a digital representation of their completed project, with the actual colors of the countertop and cabinets, on a large computer screen before any work is done.
Communication every step of the way is crucial. Sherman said the experience of the Concept Bath team in brainstorming ideas and solutions is a real advantage.
“We’re a team, we work together, and that’s what makes the job successful,” Hereau said.