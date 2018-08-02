As most of you know, libraries are not just about books. Libraries also provide programming and experiences that encourage lifelong learning and enhance cultural awareness. Yes, books are still an important part of our mission, but a hands-on experience is another way libraries connect patrons to learning. And that is what the Discovery Fair is about.
Saturday, August 18, marks this annual event at Bettendorf Public Library. The Discovery Fair has grown over the years to include a partnership with the Family Museum which affords us the space to offer more and varied classes for all ages. This year, as in past years, our presenting sponsor is Quad-City Bank and Trust. Its support and involvement is much appreciated and a testament of its commitment to our community. Additional support is provided by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation.
The driving force behind the Discovery Fair is to give kids and their families the opportunity to sample a wide and varied selection of learning opportunities through short 30-minute classes and drop-in experiences. These experiences can then be explored further throughout the year at the library or Family Museum through the many programs, classes and materials found there.
This year, we have planned many experiences we hope you can learn from and enjoy. Included are classes on face painting and balloon creations. We will also have classes on drawing superheroes, painting with water colors, and how to make rock candy (along with the science behind it). There will be a Little Hands Site with activities for those 5 years old and under. In addition there will be a display on rock identification and an opportunity for those children under 100 pounds to ride a hovercraft.
At Faye’s Field for the Discovery Fair, we will have an opportunity for the children to get up close and personal with some of their favorite animals at Miller’s Petting Zoo. Rudy Vallejo will have a tepee on display and demonstrate Native American dancing. You can also make a stomp rocket and see how far it will fly!
And you can get your face painted and take home a balloon sculpture as there will be face painters and balloon creationists stationed at the library and Family Museum.
It will be a fun filled day of discovery that everyone can enjoy. So gather up the family and come to the Learning Campus in Bettendorf on Saturday, August 18. Get a schedule and plan your day at the Library and Family Museum. The Discovery Fair will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.