Is your schedule full? Does getting into the library sometimes seem too much? You might be interested to know that having a library card can save you time, money and stress. You never have to worry about facing an overdue fine or lugging books and materials back and forth with you. A Bettendorf Public Library card entitles the carrier to free audio books, e-books, music and magazines. Here are some great, free options to use the Library anywhere.
Overdrive
This powerhouse collection holds books for all ages and reading tastes. With Overdrive you can read or listen to books directly from your smart device or a home computer. Titles are available to checkout without ever having to worry about returning them. You choose if you want to check out your item for one, two or three weeks. To get started with Overdrive on a smart device, you can download the Overdrive app and follow the prompts to start an account.
RBDigital
RBDigital houses two great options for making the most out of your limited time with free materials. Not only is it our second option for downloading audio books, but you can also read the latest magazines from your computer or smart device. Listen to titles from the hottest authors or read the latest issues of magazines like Taste of Home, Reader’s Digest, Popular Mechanics, Us and many more. Bettendorf Public Library cardholders only need to set up an account through the RBDigital link on our website. You can then download the RBDigital app to access audio books and magazines with ease.
Freegal
Your Bettendorf Public Library card gives you the ability to download and keep five songs every week. This handy app allows you to build a library of your favorite songs on your PC or smart device to keep as your own. You can even set up your account to remind you to select new songs each week. This is a great fix to create free playlists without ever having to worry about commercials.
Tumblebooks
The perfect companion for long grocery lines or waits in doctor offices, Tumblebooks has a host of children’s picture books that will read and animate titles aloud to the viewer. Books don’t even need to be checked out. You simply open the Tumblebooks and select from a host of classic and new children’s books.
If you haven’t visited us in a while because time is short, know that these services are available to you 24/7, to accommodate your schedule. We even make it easy to get your Bettendorf Library card; visit the “Services” section of our webpage at www.bettendorflibrary.com to apply for a card. Or, if you have your card already, select the “Digital Books, Audiobooks, Magazines, and Music” option under our “Do Research Online” section of the site to start downloading.
Why not make the most of your time and entertainment money by using your library card online today?