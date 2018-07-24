Gary Clark will present a free program of classical piano music at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, at the corner of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
A reception will follow at the church.
Clark earned his bachelor of music education degree with a piano performance major from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, studying under the internationally acclaimed teacher Julian Bern.
Clark is a former vocal teacher and drama director in the Bettendorf schools, as well as for various community theater groups such as Quad-City Music Guild.
In recent years he has accompanied musicals and soloists at Bettendorf High School.