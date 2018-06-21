May 13
1. Rose Claire Hodies, 25, 2835 Tanglefoot Lane, #9, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
May 14
2. A simple domestic assault was reported in the 2400 block of Crestview Drive.
3. Fraudulent credit card charges, valued at $930.92, were reported in the 1700 block of State Street.
May 17
4. Sandra Lynn Simon, 48, 3604 Welshire Drive, was arrested at Tanglefoot Lane and Welshire Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
5. Jewelry, valued at $1,300, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Grant Street.
May 18
6. A knife and firearm, valued at $200, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Heather Glen Avenue.
7. Fraudulent credit card charges, valued at $238.25, were reported in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
8. Mary Helen Lund, 56, 1670 30th Ave., Moline, was arrested in the 3400 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9. Cash, valued at $100, was reported stolen in the 4400 block of Tranquility Trail.
10. Levi Brockhouse, 23, 142 Sycamore Lane, Riverdale, Iowa, was arrested in the 1100 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 19
11. Fraud, valued at $70.94, was reported in the 3600 block of Devils Glen Road.
May 20
12. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
13. Forgery, valued at $100, was reported in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road.
May 22
14. Fraud, valued at $10, was reported in the 2100 block of State Street.
15. A cap, valued at $40, was reported stolen in the 4500 block of Apple Valley Drive.
16. Cierra Delise Turner, 20, 1118 Spring St., Davenport, was arrested at 6th Street and River Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, an interstate warrant, and an intrastate warrant.
17. Michelle Marie Goacher, 34, 3544 Kimberly Downs Road, #3, Davenport, was arrested in the 3900 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
May 23
18. Cash, valued at $2,800, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
19. A bottle of tablets, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
May 24
20. Chance Johannsen, 27, 1301 Glover St., Knoxville, Iowa, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
21. Nathan Cross, 432 5th Ave. South 10, Clinton, Iowa, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
22. Adam Mauseth, 31, 2314 Grant St., was arrested in the 2300 block of 23rd Street Court on suspicion of third-degree harassment.
May 25
23. A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2500 block of Tech Drive.
24. A trailer and tools, valued at $5,180, were reported stolen in the 5100 block of Pigeon Creek Trail.
May 26
25. Nolan Lee Givens, 22, 2015 State St., was arrested in the 4000 block of State Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury and possession of a controlled substance.
26. Shannon Linnea Skiles, 34, 1509 ½ Harrison St. #3, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
May 27
27. Kristian Michael Shoppa, 42, 1614 West 15th St., Davenport, was arrested at Middle Road and Interstate 74 on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
28. Cody Keith Dobbs, 30, 709 West 58th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1300 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of first-offense public intoxication/consumption.
29. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
May 28
30. Cameron Patrick Fox, 18, 2919 Avalon Drive, was arrested in the 5600 block of Hopewell Avenue on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
May 29
31. A 2012 Buick Lacrosse collided with an iron railing in the 1900 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
32. Fraudulent charges, valued at $1900, was reported in the 5600 block of Cavan Crossing.
May 30
33. Meghan Bernice Coleman, 33, 3430 Devils Glen Court, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 31
34. Karly Ann Ahlgren, 24, 4029 State St., was arrested at State Street and Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
June 2
35. A passport, watch, sporting equipment, and an Acura RDX, valued at $18,100, were reported stolen in the 5500 block of Willmeyer Drive.
June 3
36. A 2014 Ford Focus and a 2016 Ford Edge collided at Lincoln Road and 18th Street, resulting in $4,300 in damage.
June 5
37. A 2000 Chrysler 200 was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.