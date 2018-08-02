June 26
1 A 2012 Ford Fusion and a 2014 GMC Terrain collided in the 2100 block of Grant Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
June 28
2 Shelly Marie Colvin, 57, 2939 Dubuque St. 3N, Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
July 1
3 A 2014 Honda CRV and a 2017 Ram 1500 collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 13th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
4 A 2015 Nissan Armada and a 2007 Dodge Caliber collided in the 4500 block of Bettplex Drive, damage totals not reported.
July 2
5 A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2014 GMC Acadia collided in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
July 3
6 A 2015 Freightliner semi and a 2018 Toyota Rav4 collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 301 west bound, resulting in $900 in damage.
7 A 2016 Peterbilt dump truck, a 2012 Lincoln Navigator, a 2015 Toyota Rav4, a 2015 Jeep Patriot, and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado collided at State and 39th streets, resulting in $27,000 in damage.
July 4
8 A 2016 Toyota Sequoia and a 2017 Ford F150 collided at Grant and 18th streets, resulting in $1,225 in damage.
9 A 2006 GMC Envoy and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler collided in the 2100 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
July 6
10 Destiny Rene Lowe, 23, 1812 18th St., was arrested in the 1800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
11 A 2002 Chevrolet S10 and a 2001 Ford F150 collided at Grant and 10th streets, resulting in $1,800 in damage.
July 7
12 Tony Ramirez, 24, 3403 214th St. North, Port Byron, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
13 Gavin Nathaniel Epping, 19, 2709 Greenway Drive, was arrested at Lincoln Road and Broadview Drive on suspicion of trafficking in stolen weapons, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fifth-degree theft from a building.
July 8
14 A 2007 Kia Spectra and a 2012 Honda CRV collided at Devils Glen Road and Towne Pointe Lane, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
15 A 2013 GMC Terrain and a 2015 Ford Fusion collided in the 4400 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
16 A 2004 Honda Accord and a 2016 Toyota Camry collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,350 in damage.
July 9
17 A 2005 Dodge Ram and a 2005 Scion TC collided in the 3500 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
18 A 2012 Hyundai Elantra and a 2009 Ford Focus collided at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
July 10
19 A trailer attachment, valued at $300, was reported stolen in the 300 block of 23rd Street.
20 Jeffrey Allen Swanson, 53, 4101 Woodview Drive, was arrested at 39th Street and Creek Hill Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
July 12
21 Cash, valued at $30, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Crow Creek Road.
22 A 2016 Toyota Rav4 and a 2016 Ford Escape collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
23 A 2015 Toyota Camry, a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, and a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
24 A 2011 Nissan Murano and a 2000 Chrysler Voyager collided at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $850 in damage.
25 A 2007 Ford Freestyle and a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe collided at Interstate 74 bridge west bound, resulting in $2,800 in damage.
July 13
26 A 2009 Subaru Impreza and a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Middle Road, resulting in no damage.
27 A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2006 Ford 500 collided at 23rd Street and Lincoln Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
July 14
28 Car keys, cash, a phone, driver’s license, wallet, debit/credit cards, and purse, valued at $285, were reported stolen in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road.
July 15
29 A 2014 Ford F15 and a 2017 Subaru Forrester collided in the 3800 block of Prairie Lane, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
July 16
30 Johnny Lee Caldwell, 35, 2517 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested in the 1200 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
31 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 2500 block of Hawthorne Drive.
32 Rusty Martin Gabel, 47, 1705 College Ave., Davenport, was arrested at Happy Joe Drive and Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
33 A 2017 Buick Utah and a Honda Odyssey collided at 18th Street and Learning Campus Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
34 A 2012 Nissan Sentra and a 2002 Ford Expedition collided in the 1800 block of Oak Street, resulting in $3,750 in damage.