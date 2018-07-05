May 17
1 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $5,000, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.
June 2
2 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $600, was reported in the 3100 block of Parkwild Drive.
June 3
3 Courtney Mcafee-Thomas, 25, 118 South Elmwood Ave., Davenport, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
4 Deandre Julian Hensley, 23, 605 Main St., was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of providing false identification information and an interstate warrant.
June 4
5 A Toyota Tacoma and a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $100 in damage.
6 A 2015 Ford Focus and a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Middle Road, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
June 5
7 Fraudulent credit card charges, valued at $213.99, were reported in the 3300 block of 43rd Avenue Court.
8 Diapers, valued at $239.61, were reported stolen in the 2000 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
9 License plates, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 400 block of 23rd Street.
June 6
10 Jonathan Denton, 26, 306 4th Ave., Sherrard, Illinois, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
11 A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, a 2009 Nissan Sedan, and a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix collided in the 2400 block of State Street, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
12 Emanuel Lee Long, 30, 2814 West 13th St., Davenport, was arrested at Interstate 74 and State Street on suspicion of driving while license denied, canceled, suspended, or revoked, and possession of a controlled substance.
June 7
13 A 1999 Ford Explorer and a 1996 Ford L8000 collided in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
14 A 2014 Ford F150 and a 2004 Kia Amanti collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
15 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 2900 block of Cypress Drive.
16 Ryan Michael Tachick, 24, 1611 Robeson Ave., was arrested in the 1800 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
17 Cash and credit cards, valued at $25, were reported stolen at State and 20th streets.
18 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 2900 block of Cypress Drive.
19 A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2003 Pontiac Vibe collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Tanglefoot Court, resulting in $700 in damage.
June 8
20 Cash, valued at $24.75, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
21 A gift card, valued at $800, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
22 A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2011 Audi AA8 collided in the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,300 in damage.
23 A 2016 Chevrolet Traverse and a 2001 Ford E150 collided at Falcon Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
June 9
24 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 3800 block of Rolling Wood Court.
25 Cederick Dean Thomas, 19, 1851 West 7th St., Davenport, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and 18th Street on suspicion of drug paraphernalia.
26 A 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt collided in the 400 block of River Drive, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
June 10
27 Brittany Elissa Ann Buettner, 41, 5425 Valley Drive, Apt. 6, was arrested in the 1300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense public intoxication/consumption.
28 Noah Musal, 18, 624 Scott St., Apt. 4, was arrested in the 1500 block of State Street on suspicion of simple trespass.
June 11
29 A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2015 Jeep Wrangler collided at Devils Glen and Tanglewood roads, resulting in $400 in damage.
30 A 2007 Ford Edge and a 2009 GMC Savana collided in the 300 block of River Drive, resulting in $1,025 in damage.
31 A 2010 Chevrolet Impala and a 1996 Ford Thunderbird collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
32 Fraud, valued at $2,163.54, was reported in the 1400 block of Devils Glen Road.
June 12
33 Fraudulent charges, valued at $2,046, were reported in the 3700 block of Deerbrook Drive.
34 Antwoin Lamark Stewart, 44, 1016 West 5th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of third-degree theft.
35 Destiny Rene Lowe, 23, 1812 18th St., was arrested in the 1800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
June 13
36 A 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 GMC Denali collided at Lincoln Road and Kimberly Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
37 Robert Wayne Coats, 47, 2715 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of providing false identification information, and an interstate warrant.
38 Adam Gerard Kurylo, 36, 432 West 7th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2600 block of Stafford Boulevard on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
June 14
39 A 2014 Nissan Altima and a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan collided at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
40 A 2003 Hummer H2 and a 2009 Dodge Van collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $2,200 in damage.
June 15
41 A 2007 Ford Focus and a 2017 Ford F150 collided in the 800 block of Lincoln Road, resulting in $400 in damage.