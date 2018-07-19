June 15
1 Lacole Lacheele Austin, 27, 2514 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of trespass with damage over $200 and interference with official acts.
June 17
2 Charles Anthony Wilson, 28, 3562 Kimberly Downs Road, Davenport, was arrested at 14th and State streets on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance not marijuana, second or subsequent marijuana possession of a controlled substance, eluding, and interference with official acts.
June 22
3 A 2013 Cadillac ATS and a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban collided in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
June 24
4 Theodore Hall Maurice, 67, 5610 North St., was arrested in the 5600 block of North Street on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm.
5 Criminal mischief, no damage total listed, was reported in the 2300 block of Grant Street.
June 25
6 A bush, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 5100 block of Middle Road.
7 A 2012 Ford Fusion was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
June 26
8 Fraudulent credit card charges, valued at $618, were reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
9 A 2016 Honda Odyssey and a 2015 Jeep Wrangler collided at Middle Road and Oakbrook Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
10 A 2001 GMC Yukon and a 2005 Toyota Tacoma collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
June 27
11 A 2017 Ford Focus, valued at $18,000, was reported stolen in the 1900 block of San Jose Court.
12 A 2010 Lexus TX350 and a 2002 Ford F450 collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
13 A 2018 Volkswagen Atlas and a 2018 Toyota Sienna collided in the 700 block of Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
June 28
14 John David Bellig, 54, 3705 West Harbor Drive, was arrested in the 3800 block of State Street on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
June 29
15 A 1999 Ford Escort and a 2000 Toyota Tundra collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
16 Kathaline Cervantes, 46, 914 Mississippi Blvd., was arrested in the 900 block of Mississippi Boulevard on suspicion of fireworks.
17 Jennifer Sue Allred, 34, 1138 State St., Apt 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 30
18 A 2011 Ford F150 and a 2006 Toyota Corolla collided at North Willow Court and Maplecrest Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
19 Fay Marie Phan, 35, 1827 Sussex Court, was arrested at Middle Road and Woodfield Drive on suspicion of driving while license denied or revoked.
20 Alisa Ann Williams, 42, 12 Riverview Lane, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
21 Grant Riley Gutierrez, 24, 2412 Bellevue Ave., was arrested in the 2400 block of Bellevue Avenue on suspicion of burning leaves and other materials, fireworks, and disorderly houses.
22 Tools, valued at $469, were reported stolen in the 1300 block of Glencoe Lane.
23 Thomas Lee Borst, 59, 600 35th St., Marion, Iowa, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
24 James Jerald Morehead, 36, 1517 Central Ave., was arrested in the 1500 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of fireworks.
25 Justin Roy Renstrom, 29, 1208 16th St. ½, was arrested in the 2700 block of Crestview Drive on suspicion of fireworks.
July 1
26 Charles Ray Taylor, 38, 508 30th St.t, was arrested in the 500 block of 30th Street on suspicion of domestic assault with injury, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 2
27 A furnace, valued at $750, was reported stolen in the 5300 block of Emily Court.
July 5
28 Tiffany Renee Neal, 34, no address given, was arrested in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.