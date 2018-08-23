July 18
1 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 4800 block of Forest Grove Drive.
July 23
2 A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado collided with a traffic cone at Grant and 19th streets, resulting in $300 in damage.
July 25
3 Malika Latrease Ratzlaff, 19, 8501 18th St., Milan, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-egree theft.
4 A 2003 Mercury Sable and a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta collided in the 3500 block of Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
July 26
5 A 1999 Dodge Intrepid and a 1998 Honda Accord collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
July 27
6 Fraudulent activity, damage totaling $1,848.76, was reported in the 0 block of Crow Lake Place.
July 30
7 A 2005 GMC Yukon and a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox collided at 23rd and Oak streets, resulting in $16,000 in damage.
8 A 2012 Ford Fiesta and a 2015 GMC Acadia collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
9 A 2015 Buick Verano and a 2016 Cadillac SRX collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
July 31
10 A 2004 BMW Z4 and a 2006 Ford F150 collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
August 1
11 Shirley Ann King, 63, 1005 39th St., Apt 5, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of theft-shoplifting.
12 A 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2018 Honda Odyssey collided at 53rd Avenue and Mayfield Drive, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
August 2
13 A 2006 Lexus ES 330 and a 2012 Ford Fusion collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
14 A 1995 Ford F150 collided with a pedestrian at Crestview Drive and Hillside Court, resulting in $100 in damage. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East.
August 4
15 Ahmad Rashad Nunn, 38, 3716 Creek Hill Drive, Apt 5, was arrested in the 3900 block of State Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license is denied suspended, cancelled or revoked.
August 7
16 A 2014 Chevrolet LLT and a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5, resulting in $10,500 in damage.
17 A 2014 Ford F250 and a 2013 Ford Fusion collided at Interstate 74 and Lincoln Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
August 8
18 A 2011 Dodge Grand Crew and a 2016 Toyota RAV4 collided in the 2400 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $1,450 in damage.