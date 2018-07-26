June 25
1 Fraud, totaling $1,200, was reported in the 800 block of Middle Road.
2 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was reported in the 2800 block of Central Avenue.
June 26
3 A bicycle, valued at $179, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
June 27
4 A donation box, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 1900 block of State Street.
June 28
5 Fraudulent charges, totaling $2,445, were reported in the 1100 block of Jones Street.
June 29
6 Rachel Marie Flynn, 28, 4500 Utica Ridge Road, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of inhaling other toxic vapors and chemicals.
7 A 2004 Hyundai XG and a 2007 Ford Edge collided at Devils Glen and Crow Creek roads, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
8 A 2008 GMC Yukon and a 1988 Ford F15 collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
9 A 2002 Chevrolet C1500 and a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.2, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
July 1
10 Alaska Solomon Smith, Jr., 18, 1108 East 14th St., Davenport, was arrested at Greenway and Hillside drives on suspicion of interference with official acts and an intrastate warrant.
11 A statue, valued at $1,100, was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Forest Grove Road.
12 Gregory Lee, 33, 213 45th St., Moline, was arrested in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and simple assault.
13 Lacole Lachelle Austin, 27, 2512 Magnolia Drive, was arrested in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication, assault with display or use of a weapon, and going armed with knife blade 5 to 8-inches long.
July 2
14 Keith Wayne DeBacker, 47, 1080 39th St., Apt 6, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second-offense driving while intoxicated, and first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
15 Terrance Babers, 53, 1005 39th St., Apt 4, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and open container driver over 21.
16 A Yamaha Motorcycle, valued at $4,000, was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Bayberry Court.
17 A 2008 Pontiac G6 and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado collided at 23rd Street and Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
July 3
18 Medication, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Robeson Avenue.
19 Homer Floyd Christner, Jr., 36, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of first-degree burglary, domestic assault with injury, second-offense public consumption/intoxication, fifth-degree criminal mischief, and violation of a no-contact or protective order.
20 Fraud by forgery, valued at $20, was reported in the 1600 block of Grant Street.
July 4
21 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $750, was reported at Grant and 26th streets.
22 Cory Alan Nelson, 35, 2327 116 Ave., Milan, was arrested in the 600 block of 6th Street on suspicion of violation of a no-contact protective order and simple assault domestic abuse.
23 Ian Allen Frink, 45, 5735 Remington Road, was arrested in the 5700 block of Remington Road on suspicion of reckless use of fire/explosives.
24 Rebecca Sue Mann, 36, 401 Kirkwood Blvd., Davenport, was arrested in the 2100 block of Oak Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and open container drive over 21.
25 Roberto Cardona-Hernandez, 43, 3627 Lorlain Drive, Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
26 A 2015 Club Precedent Golf cart and a 2011 Kia Forte collided at 29th and Oak streets, resulting in $3,150 in damage.
July 5
27 A check book, credit cards, and cash, valued at $100, were reported stolen in the 5500 block of Krisiti Lane.
28 A 2010 Chrysler 300 and a 2010 Infiniti FX35 collided in the 1000 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
July 6
29 Lottery tickets, debit cards, and a purse, valued at $456, were reported stolen in the 4800 block of Devils Glen Road. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $550, was also reported.
30 Dearis Jazmin Barber, 28, 1740 Elmwood Drive, was arrested in the 1700 block of Elmwood Drive on suspicion of fireworks.
31 A 2012 Mazda SW3 and a 2003 Honda Accord collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
32 Julien Blaine Hayes, 27, 1740 Elmwood Drive, was arrested in the 1700 block of Elmwood Drive on suspicion of fireworks.
33 A 1997 Honda Accord and a 2007 Nissan Altima collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Windsor Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
34 Kristel Dawn Bowden, 27, 1740 Elmwood Drive, was arrested in the 1700 block of Elmwood Drive on suspicion of fireworks.
35 Fraud, valued at $7,550, was reported in the 1800 block of Middle Road.
July 8
36 Emerson Lee Shoppa, 25, 319 Maple Street, Buffalo, was arrested in the 1700 block of North Street on suspicion of violation of a no-contact or protective order.
July 9
37 Fraud by identity theft, valued at $14,395.07, was reported in the 4100 block of Mallard Court.
38 A 2014 GMC Sierra and a 2008 Perterbilt truck collided in the 300 block of 15th Street, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
July 10
39 A 2000 Oldsmobile Alero and a 2014 Mack Semi Truck collided at State and 23rd streets, resulting in $33,000 in damage.