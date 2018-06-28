May 23
1 A 2000 Ford F150 and a 2001 Chevrolet Venture collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
May 25
2 A 2012 Ford CW2 and a 2012 Ford Fusion collided at Red Fox Road and Middle Road, resulting in $17,500 in damage.
May 29
3 A 2011 Ford Ecoline E350 and a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander collided at Olympia and Spruce Hills drives, resulting in $9,500 in damage.
4 A 2008 Toyota Avalon was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Interstate 80 mile marker 301 west bound, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
May 30
5 A 2006 Ford F550 and a 2012 Toyota RAV4 collided at 35th and State streets, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
6 A 2015 Audi A3 and a 2012 Ford Escape collided at Calvert Street and Kimberly Road, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
May 31
7 A 2005 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2009 Frieghtliner truck collided at Devils Glen Road and State Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
8 Laron Josiah Carr, 25, 2312 Oak St., was arrested in the 2300 block of Oak Street on suspicion of carrying weapons, interference with official acts, trafficking in stolen weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse assault with intent or displaying a weapon, drug possession/delivery, and possession or distribution without a tax stamp.
June 1
9 A 1997 Pontiac Sunfire was involved in a single vehicle crash at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
10 A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $400 in damage.
11 A 2003 Honda Civic, a 2010 Ford Edge, and a 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander all collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 17th Street, resulting in $14,000 in damage.
12 A 2015 Toyota Sienna and a 2013 Ford Fusion collided at 20th and Grant streets, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
13 Christopher Ewoldt, 37, 2503 West 43rd St., Davenport, was arrested in the 600 block of Holmes Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 3
14 Roosevelt Smith, Jr., 31, 27 Oakley Drive, LeClaire, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of drug possession/delivery of cocaine, possession or distribution without tax stamp, third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first offense public intoxication/consumption.
15 Marcus Jerone-Starlin, 24, 1111 East 39th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1600 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and an intrastate warrant.
June 4
16 A 1997 Toyota Camry and a 2007 Nissan Quest collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $2,800 in damage.
17 Tools, valued at $1,207.80, were reported stolen in the 700 block of 25th Street.
18 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 1300 block of Parkway Drive.
19 Alcohol, valued at $24.74, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
20 An Apple iPhone, valued at $1,100, was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
21 Michael Lynn Chapman, 66, 1129 Crestview Circle, was arrested in the 1100 block of Crestview Circle on suspicion of fifth-degree criminal mischief, and fifth-degree theft.
22 Prescription pills, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road.
23 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1,500, was reported in the 2100 block of Grant Street.
June 5
24 A 1999 Isuzu NPR and a 2018 Ford Escape collided in the 3900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,169 in damage.
25 Andrew John Oliger, 18, 403 East Dover Court, Davenport, was arrested in the 100 block of Bechtel Road on suspicion of possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18-20.
26 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 3700 block of Creek Hill Drive.
June 6
27 A 2011 GMC Acadia and a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
28 A 2013 Honda Odyssey, a 2012 Kia Optima, a 2014 Subaru Forrester, and a 2017 Toyota RAV4 all collided at Interstate 74 and State Street, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
29 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $550, was reported in the 2600 block of Shoreline Drive.
June 7
30 A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer and a 2003 Pontiac Vibe collided at Tanglefoot Court and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $700 in damage.
31 Cash, a credit card, insurance cards, a driver’s license, and a wallet, valued at $4.00, were reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
June 8
32 Destiny Rene Lowe, 23, 1812 18th St., was arrested in the 1800 block of 18th Street on suspicion of simple assault and third degree criminal mischief.
June 10
33 Taddius Taylor Martin, 26, 2128 West 58th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of selling/dispensing alcoholic beverages.