July 3
1 Clothes, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 1200 block of State Street.
July 4
2 Bret Wayne Butenschoen, 52, 11325 140th St., Apt 108, Davenport, was arrested in the 2100 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
July 6
3 Gasoline, an antenna, radio, and control panel, valued at $175, were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Bellevue Avenue.
July 8
4 Jonathan Dozal Sr., 21, 1630 West 8th St., Davenport, was arrested at 18th Street and Tech Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and eluding.
5 Homer Christner, 36, no address given, was arrested in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of violation of a no contact or protective order.
July 9
6 A phone, driver’s license, purse, and wallet, valued at $135, were reported stolen in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road.
July 10
7 Patrick Aaron Ritter, 47, 1836 Cody St., was arrested at Magnolia Drive and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
8 Xavier Raul Cuevas, 43, 334 West 61st St., Davenport, was arrested in the 500 block of 23rd Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
9 Tiffany Deann Finn, 41, 1028 North Pine St., Davenport, was arrested in the 500 block of 23rd Avenue on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 11
10 Demico Bronte Hills, 28, 711 West 16th St., Davenport, was arrested at Hillside Drive and Cypress Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts and an intrastate warrant.
July 12
11 Keys, a purse, credit cards, and garage door opener, no value listed, were all reported stolen in the 5800 block of 56th Avenue Court.
12 A garage door opener, valued at $40, was reported stolen in the 5315 block of White Post Road.
July 13
13 Corey Dariyon Martin, 21, 1501 Washington St., Davenport, was arrested in the 3300 block of Parkwild Drive on suspicion of disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
14 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 800 block of Hillside Drive.
15 A 2007 Toyota Corolla and a 2011 Kia Optima collided at Central Avenue and 23rd Street, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
July 14
16 Jennifer Leigh Brandt, 35, 3624 State St., Apt 17, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
17 Adam Riley Bushnell, 19, 2528 Greenway Drive, was arrested in the 2700 block of 18th Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
18 Clothes, appliances, an iPad, keys, backpack, and other items, valued at $2,385, were reported stolen in the 3400 block of Somerset Drive.
July 15
19 A 2015 ICCO Bus collided with a light pole in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
20 Dana Genora Jackson, 28, 1417 Ripley St., Apt 1, Davenport, was arrested at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
July 16
21 A 2011 Chevrolet Impala, valued at $3,700, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Pius Lane.
22 Gabriella Ann Clark, 24, 1001 44th St., Rock Island, was arrested in the 2800 block of AAA Court on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
23 Travis Wayne Burton, 30, 4211 Grove Court, Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked and habitual offender driving while barred.
24 Donterious Andre Haywood, 34, 1143 East Denison Ave., Davenport, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
July 17
25 A 2016 Ford Escape and a 2017 Ford Explorer collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $15,000 in damage.
26 An iPhone, valued at $1,266, was reported stolen in the 5300 block of Heather Glen Circle.
July 18
27 A 2012 Dodge Caravan and a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu collided in the 800 block of Middle Road, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
28 Computers, jewelry, a purse, clothing and pills, valued at $6,800, were reported stolen in the 500 block of Grant Street.
29 Jewelry and cash, valued at $910, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Mississippi Boulevard.
30 Kristopher Wimpey, 20, 2827 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 2800 block of Cypress Drive on suspicion of possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20.
31 A 2016 Hyundai Sonata and a 2007 Freightliner Tractor collided at Crow Creek Drive and Crow Lake Court, resulting in $500 in damage.
July 19
32 Jennifer Lynn Swisher, 34, 1132 Fairlane Drive, was arrested in the 1100 block of Fairlane Drive on suspicion of operating a child development home without authority.
July 20
33 A bicycle, valued at $2,800, was reported stolen at 3651 Devils Glen Road.
34 A 2015 Chrysler 200, no value listed, was reported stolen at Interstate 80 mile 302.
35 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive.
July 21
36 A 2010 Toyota Camry was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Maplecrest Road, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
37 Scott Anthony Smith, 59, 1306 Glencoe Lane was arrested in the 1300 block of Glencoe Lane on suspicion of mistreatment of animals.
38 Haley Marie Gott, 22, 1808 4th St., Moline, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of unlawful use of a license.
July 22
39 Zenobia Rockwood, 39, 808 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 800 block of Hillside Drive on suspicion of second offense public consumption/intoxication.
40 Byron John Helble, 39, 2627 Magnolia Drive, Apt 3, was arrested in the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive on suspicion of simple assault.
41 A wallet and phone, valued at $450, were reported stolen in the 5800 block of Cardinal Road.
July 23
42 A 2017 Honda CRV and a 2001 Mercury Sable collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
43 A 1998 Toyota Corolla and a 2001 Honda Accord collided at River Drive and Greenwood Avenue, resulting in $2,800 in damage.
44 A Hyundai Azera, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 5900 block of Joshua Street.