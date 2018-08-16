Amy Behnke of LeClaire watched her daughter, Germany, transform from an active, happy high-schooler to a 17-year-old girl who couldn’t walk.
“She always played volleyball, and was complaining about leg cramps. One day, she woke up and couldn’t feel her feet, toes, and legs, and she couldn’t walk,” Behnke said.
Soon after, Germany, Behnke's oldest child, was diagnosed with a progressive form of multiple sclerosis.
“It wiped out her bowels and bladder. It has brought on mental illness and depression, and it’s always a struggle. I can’t do a whole lot to help my daughter, but I try,” Behnke said.
In effort to help Germany and others with MS, Behnke spearheads the Q-C MS Open, Swinging Fore a Cure golf outing and fundraiser, which has raised $18,000 over the past three years.
“I think it’s pretty awesome that my mom is doing this, and that she cares about my health," said Germany Montag, now 24 and a stay-at-home mother of two in Port Byron.
The 4th annual event will be Saturday, Aug. 25, at Byron Hills Golf Club in Port Byron.
Funds raised mostly benefit local patients and families.
“I want to see people’s success stories, that this is really helping other people. The money is used to help local people build wheelchair ramps, handicapped accessible bathrooms, cooling vests, and other things that insurance won’t pay for,” said Behnke, adding their insurance company would pay for either a walker or a wheelchair for Germany, but not both.
Megan Wentland, a LeClaire resident and mother of three who’s living with MS, also volunteers on the tournament committee. She said it is important to keep some of the funds raised in the Quad-Cities.
“I work as a physical therapist, and I see that insurance often doesn’t cover certain things for certain people. We step into the cracks where insurance doesn’t help,” said Wentland, whose first major MS symptoms began after her third child was born.
The QCMS Open also plans to donate $1,000 to The Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, for research, improved treatment, and to aid efforts in finding a cure.
“I want to bring awareness that MS can happen to people of any age, and that people shouldn’t judge. Everyone is different. With some, you cannot tell they have MS by looking at them. I hope this brings understanding to the disease, and that my daughter feels that someone is fighting for her,” Behnke said.
Behnke manages the Bierstube in LeClaire, where the idea for the golf tournament and fundraiser began. A patron, Dennis Fisher, heard of Behnke’s struggles and helped her get the fundraiser started. It’s named in his honor.
Registration forms are available at Bierstube, 1001 Canal Shore Drive SW, LeClaire or by e-mailing qcmsopen@gmail.com. In-person registration at the event begins at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.