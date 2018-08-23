Already a subscriber?
Updated: August 23, 2018 @ 12:42 am
This 1.5-story home on a large, flat private lot is partially lined with mature trees.
Natural light shines throughout every level - especially in the dining area.
This spacious kitchen features Cararra quartz counters and plenty of storage.
The fireplace creates a welcoming atmosphere in the living room.
List price: $624,900
Beds: 4
Baths: 3.5
Size: 2,675 square feet
Listing agent: Grant McCaulley, Keller Williams, 563-468-1996
