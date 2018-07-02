Oliver Cotterill, 10, left, and Shane Jensen, 9, of the Cedar Rapids area sell antiques and painted rocks while mom, Tina Burrus, handles the money during the Kid Pickers Flea Market in LeClaire on Saturday, June 30, 2018.
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe holds his six-year-old daughter Charlie Faeth Wolfe while getting the crowd ready to sell antiques during the Kid Pickers Flea Market in LeClaire on Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Mike Wolfe, from the popular television show “American Pickers” brought his love for the search for antiques to downtown LeClaire for the 2018 Kid Pickers Flea Market Sat. June 30. The kid pickers and their families set up booths filled with old buttons, silverware, rare toys, comic books, tractor art, hand-sewn bags, and a variety of other wonders.
Paul Herger, from Vinton, Iowa, has picked for four years. He's 14, and found the items he was selling in riverbeds, ditches, and old houses.
“My grandparents collected crocks,” he said, pointing to a small collection in his tent. “It all started out that way.”
Herger enjoys finding antique items, and going to flea markets.
“I really like finding out what it was, how it was, and why it was made,” he said.
Driftless Artifacts was a first-time tent run by sisters Vada and Nova Reinhardt, ages 10 and 12 respectively. The items they picked came from their house, or were items they've found.
Their family has a cabin in Viroqua, Wisconsin, where they collect antiques.
Kid pickers came from all over the country to sell their picks and finds. Father-daughter duo Tony and Taylor Taronno brought items from their Vintage Twin Cities shop in Minnesota.
Taylor Taronno, 16, received an invitation to the event, which added to her three to four years of experience in the antiques business. Her items came from all over the Twin Cities.
“I know a good amount of the items’ history and if it’s real or repurposed,” she said. She said she enjoys the adventure that comes with picking, selling, and antiques in general.
“It’s just like a treasure hunt, you know?" she said. “You never know what you’ll come across.”
Anna Boens, 10, shad “probably the shortest commute,” her mom pointed out, as they live close to the flea market. Boens was selling handmade zipper bags.
“I like fashion," she said. "And took a class to make pillowcases.” When pillowcases weren't enough of a challenge, she learned to make bags.
“It takes about 40 minutes to make one bag,” she said.
A first time seller, she said “I like showing people what I made.”
The farthest kid pickers came from Exeter, Ontario. The Canadian flag marked the tent of this brother and sister, Todd and Natasha Keller, 11 and 10, who said they saw “American Pickers” on television and wanted to do something like that. They found old things in houses, garage sales, other flea markets, and added to the collection they had at home.
Mike Wolfe attended the event, spending time with the pickers and fans. There also were Big Wheel races, live music, and food and drink available.
