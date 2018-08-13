You’ve been trapped in the tower at Hogwarts, and only your knowledge of Harry Potter can save you! Solve riddles and puzzles to follow clues and find your way out before the Death Eaters find you.
Escape rooms are becoming more and more popular in libraries all over the country and the LeClaire Community Library is proud to join this exciting puzzle craze. Participating patrons will be “locked” in a room filled with Harry Potter themed props and asked to follow clues hidden within those props in order to find keys and codes. Those keys and codes will unlock a box that contains everything they need to make their escape. Knowledge of the Harry Potter books will be paramount in solving the clues within the 30-minute time restraint.
We will have three rooms set up in order to accommodate the large number of patrons who are excited to test their Harry Potter knowledge during the Aug. 16 and 23 events. After the large success of our first escape room event which was held in February, we have decided to offer two dates for this event and prepare three rooms at a time. We are also asking interested patrons to call or come in to sign up for the event beforehand. Sign up as a team of five, or be added to an open team. Space is very limited at the moment but there are still a few time slots available!