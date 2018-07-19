In May and June, the staff at the LeClaire Community Library experimented with a pop-up library. We partnered with LeClaire Youth Baseball and Softball League, at their games at LeClaire Veterans Complex, a block and a half from the library. Our mission was to push the Summer Reading Program, make known our other programs and services, and generally hangout with the community.
The one thing a pop-up staffer needs to do well is talk about library services. Most people know libraries are great sources for books and dvds, but they may not know we have free passes for museums and zoos, eBooks and eMagazines, or a Makerspace.
Things went pretty well, we think. We thought we’d share our experiences.
- Library employee Vanessa Jasper staffed the table. The games ran from 6-8 p.m., and we’d try to get there by 5:30 p.m. The sun was blazing hot and bright, and sunglasses were a must for the first half hour.
- We always had a make and take activity. Rebecca, our Youth Services Coordinator, came up with the idea of having the children make bookmarks. One child made 18 bookmarks in the span of two hours!
- Our table was very close to the concession stand, and sometimes the temptation was overwhelming.
We’ll see everyone at the new Huckleberry Park for soccer in the fall!