Summer Reading is in full swing at the LeClaire Community Library! The Summer Reading Program is an annual event hosted by the library. It helps encourage children and teens to read over summer vacation, in an effort to prevent learning loss or “the summer slide”. Studies have shown students who continue to read outside of the classroom will likely perform better academically than their peers who do not. We are happy to report that the LeClaire Library’s Summer Reading Program has seen significant growth. From 2013 to 2017 we have had a 300 percent increase in registrations for the reading challenge!
The theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program is “Libraries Rock!” and the library is celebrating with a reading challenge, fun activities that focus on music, and programming and prizes for all ages — yes, adults too! All events can be found on our website, leclairelibrary.org, and our Facebook page.
Because of the growing interest in our Summer Reading Program, we have formed partnerships with community businesses to cover the increasing costs of supplies, program performance fees, and prizes for participants. Small libraries depend on the support of local businesses. Without “them,” there would be no “us!” For a complete list of this year’s Summer Reading sponsors, visit our website.
There is still time to sign up. Summer Reading runs through July 28. We hope that you will consider joining our mission to support literacy and life-long learning. Stop in and grab a reading log, enter one our trivia/grand prize contests, participate in fun activities, check out our amazing programming, and READ, READ, READ!