The Bettendorf/LeClaire Business & Education Partnership welcomed 62 new teachers to schools in Bettendorf and LeClaire at its annual new teacher breakfast at the Family Museum on August 15.
Teachers from Scott Community College, Bettendorf Community School District, Lourdes Catholic School, Morning Star Academy and Pleasant Valley Community School District were introduced and recognized at the area business event.
Paul Rumler of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce was the guest speaker. Arconic sponsored the event.
The new teachers include:
Bettendorf Community School District
Karissa Arnold, Heidi Blum, Amanda Bohnert, Lindsey Burken, Sara Calderon, Mariah Chapedelaine, Breanna Chumbly, Jillian Dotson, Jordan Drane, Jessica Hecker, Shelley Hilton-Cullum, Rosemary Kroener, Trisha Latimer, Michele Munson, Rhonda Nelson, Zachary Neuerburg, Meredith Ortega, Christopher Powers, Heidi Redmond, Tracey Rivera, Samantha Rottinghaus, Trishia Ryser, Rachel Schwarz, Amanda Solomon, Caitlin Sternik, Tejas Tilala, Myka Walljasper
Lourdes Catholic School
Syndey Hustedt, Garrin Jost, Rhianna Smith
Morning Star Academy
Lisa Fulton, Diana Fernandez, Matthew Nice, Rachel O'Connell, Marcia Schmeichel
Pleasant Valley Community School District
Kristen Bishop, Marina Boes, Sarah Calderon, Kelley Christman, Jennifer Evans, peyton Gray, Thereswa Holmes, Elizabeth Hughes, Philip Kenney, Robert Kinzenbaw, Laura Klever, Elizabeth Kreassig, Jason Landa, Jose Lara, Spencer Lueders, Zachary Miller, Sydney Rollinger, Nicholas Scheetz, Stacey Schmiederer, Katherine Siedschlag, Angela Spartz, Lee Starovich, Grant Stewart, Bailey Trondson, Megan Wachendorf, Madison Wookey, Jenna Zinnel