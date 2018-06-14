Name: Nayana Gowda
Age: 14 (Grade 8)
School: Rivermont Collegiate
Parents/guardians: Dr. Shashinath Chandrahasegowda and Indumathi Ramegowda
Why was student nominated? "Nayana is a terrific student and athlete who is involved in many campus and community activities," said Ed Knupp, director of Student Life and Athletics. "She has an optimistic outlook and always demonstrates outstanding character."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Jenna Adams, Science. Mrs. Adams always takes the extra time to help students fully understand the concepts she teaches. She is very supportive and encouraging."
What is your favorite thing about school? "I like being with my friends and learning new things, especially in math."
What are you most proud of? "As an 8th grader preparing for our high school, I’m taking my studies more seriously and, as part of a leader training class, my classmates and I are working on a “Zero-Waste” project for a school event that will hopefully minimize the amount of waste that will be sent to the landfill."