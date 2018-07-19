For chefs Paul McDermott and Aaron McMahon, it was the thrill of winning but also the camaraderie between competitors that made the special night even more special.
Both were winners in the 2018 Quad-Cities Taste of Elegance, held Monday night in the ballroom of the Isle of Capri Convention Center in Bettendorf.
The annual event featured the talents of eight chefs from local restaurants that is sponsored by the Iowa-Illinois Pork Producer associations.
Proceeds go to the Scott Community College Culinary Club.
McMahon, chef at the Davenport Country Club, Pleasant Valley, won first place as voted on by a team of judges. McDermott, chef at Wildwood Smokehouse, Iowa City, was the People's Choice Award, voted on by the large crowd who got to taste all the cooking.
“It's about the beautiful ways to showcase what good quality pork we have in the Midwest,” McMahon said.
“It's great to be appreciated and that everybody enjoyed it,” McDermott said.
Brad Scott, who heads up the college's Culinary Department, said this is the 16th year for the event.
“This year, pork belly was used. That is what bacon is made from, but of course, bacon has to be cured,” he said. “Each chef had 80 minutes to make their meal and then when they are done, every 10 minutes, that chef presents their plate to judges.”
Pork entrees were judged on taste, appearance and originality. McMahon, the grand prize winner, receives $1,000 and is eligible to attend the Pork Summit next spring at Greystone in St. Helena, California.
McDermott won $250 as the People's Choice winner.
McMahon created a sweet, sour and salty sauce for his pork belly. McDermott smoked his meat. Others fried, grilled and breaded and used a variety of ingredients.
Suzy VenHorst, a member of the Scott County Pork Producers and the Iowa Pork Producers Restaurant and Food Service Committee, said the format has changed a bit over the years.
“Originally, we let the chefs pick any pick of type of pork meat they wanted. But in the last two or three years, we went with underutilized parts of the pig,” she said. “It is great to see the creativity they do. We let them express themselves. It is a great evening with great people and great food.”
“This competition has been very successful in encouraging chefs to incorporate more pork on their menus in the Iowa-Illinois region,” said Trent Thiele, chairman of the Iowa Pork Restaurant and Food Service Committee.
Lou and Alex Anghel of Moline were among those attending and enjoyed the food and company.
“This is the first time we've come here,” Lou Anghel said. “It is an interesting way to promote chefs and a good way to advertise them.”
“We loved it,” Alex Anghel said. “It was our first time and we had fun experiencing it and we met some nice people.”