Quad-City children and parents will have all summer to experience a world of animals and insects through the eyes of American designer, illustrator, and children's book author, Eric Carle.
His most famous picture book, 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' has been translated into more than 62 languages and sold more than 46 million copies since it was published in 1969.
It all will take place during an exhibit open now at the Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, said Elly Gerdts, Family Museum marketing coordinator.
Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit runs through Sept. 9.
It is part of a traveling exhibit from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts, Gerdts said. It is the first North American traveling exhibit for children inspired by Carle's books.
“The exhibits travel around the country,” she said. “It has stand-ups of characters that kids can stick their heads through and get their picture taken. We have tall grass where kids can pretend they are an insect walking through the grass. We also have crafts and games. It all brings the books to life.”
She said the play-and-learn exhibit lets children experience the Caterpillar series with his hand-painted tissue paper collage technique, and introduces five special insects who take journeys of discovery. Each story shows Carle’s love of nature, his respect for the emotional lives of children, and his recurring themes of friendship, creativity, and the power of imagination.
The exhibit comes with large displays of Carle's artwork and his books are available to read to children, Gerdts said.
Securing the exhibit was not easy, she added.
“It is quite a process and costly,” she said.
However, Gerdts said the museum was able to budget the exhibit through grants from the Scott County Regional Authority, the Regional Development Authority, Wells Fargo and the Moline Foundation.
After it closes in Bettendorf Sept. 9, the exhibit will continue its traveling tour for up to 10 years.
Family Museum tickets cost $9 for ages 1-59, $5 for 60+. Children under age 1 are free. There is no additional charge to view the exhibit.