Road construction
Central Avenue Closed For Water Main Replacement
Central Avenue was closed June 27 for a water main replacement project. The work will continue for approximately eight weeks, with Central Avenue closed to traffic between 23rd and 25th streets. Detour routes are: Westbound traffic will be detoured south on 27th Street to U.S. 67 (Grant Street) and then north on 23rd Street to Central Avenue. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on 23rd Street to U.S. 67 (State Street) and then north on 27th Street back to Central Avenue. Local access for residents between 23rd Street and 25th Street will be maintained. For more information, contact Iowa American Water Company at 563-428-9200.
Forest Grove Rehabilitation Begins July 9
Beginning Monday, July 9, and continuing through early August, Forest Grove Drive will be under construction between Middle Road and Criswell Street. The work will consist of full depth asphalt reclamation, with the addition of a 4-inch hot mix asphalt overlay. The work will take place in two phases. Phase 1 will close Forest Grove Drive to thru traffic from Middle Road to Summerfield Drive. During Phase II, Forest Grove Drive will be closed to thru traffic between Summerfield Drive and Criswell Street. Residents will have access to Spring Creek Drive, Nottingham Lane and individual residences during both phases of work. A detour will be in place during both phases, with traffic detoured along Middle Road, Indiana Avenue and Wells Ferry Road. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Crow Creek Road reconstruction project begins July 16
Crow Creek Road reconstruction will begin Monday, July 16, and continue for about three months from Apple Valley Drive to Davis Street. During Stage 1, there will be curb removal and replacement and improvements to driveway aprons. Crow Creek Road will have two-way traffic during this stage. During Stage 2, pavement will be removed and only westbound traffic will be allowed on Crow Creek Road until the project is completed. Eastbound traffic will be detoured north on 18th Street, then eastbound on 53rd Avenue, then southbound on Devils Glen Road. The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather. For more information, call the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Summer Food Service Program
Bettendorf Community School District
The Bettendorf Community School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times as follows:
- Mark Twain Elementary, 1620 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, July 9-13, 16-20 and 23-27.
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf. Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, July 9-13, 16-20, 23-27 and July 30 to Aug. 3.
Bettendorf Park Band concerts scheduled
The Bettendorf Park Band will present a series of free concerts, which include an ice cream social, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
- Friday, July 6: Big River Brass Band
- Friday, July 13: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 20: CASI
- Friday, July 27: Bettendorf Park Bank
7th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library’s outdoor summer concert series is held Thursdays at Faye's Field located just south of the Library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. The free concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. through August 9, and will be held rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and is sponsored by Triumph Community Bank and Edward Jones. This year’s concert line-up includes:
- Thursday, July 5: 10 of Soul
- Thursday, July 12: Lewis Knudsen Band
- Thursday, July 19: The Dawn
- Thursday, July 26: Blackstones
- Thursday, Aug. 2: Doug Brundies
- Thursday, Aug. 9: Minus Six
Farmland leasing workshop scheduled
The Scott County Extension office will host a farmland leasing meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at its office at 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
Topics will include the results of recent surveys on Iowa Farmland Ownership and Tenure, 2018 Iowa Cash Rental Rates, Iowa Land Values, and other legal aspects affecting farmland leasing and ownership. The meeting will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2019 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications.
Pre-registration is required before Friday, Aug. 17. A $25 fee per individual is payable at the door.
Online registration form is at: https://goo.gl/forms/ywMaBhM5NMdFqcJ93. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.
I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Virtual Reality Experience
at the Bettendorf Public Library
Through Dec. 31, visitors to the Bettendorf Public Library can explore the new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge with virtual reality. Using virtual reality goggles, participants can drive across the new four-lane I-74 River Bridge, walk along the multi-use path, check out the scenic overlook, stand on top of the arch to get a bird’s-eye-view, or dive into the river to see the wildlife that are part of the river's ecosystem.
The display is limited to two individuals at a time, and is for visitors 14 years old or older, unless accompanied by an adult. In-person registration will be available at the library's information desk. For more information, call 563-344-4175.