Summer Food Service Program Bettendorf Community School District
The Bettendorf Community School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times as follows:
- Mark Twain Elementary, 1620 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, June 14-15, 18-22 and 25-29, July 9-13, 16-20 and 23-27.
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf. Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, June 18-22 and 25-29, July 9-13, 16-20, 23-27 and July 30 to Aug. 3.
Bettendorf Park Band concerts scheduled
The Bettendorf Park Band will present a series of free concerts, which include an ice cream social, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and on July 4, at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
- Friday, June 15: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, June 22: The D-Camp Family Band
- Friday, June 29: Maple City Band
- Wednesday, July 4: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 6: Big River Brass Band
- Friday, July 13: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 20: CASI
- Friday, July 27: Bettendorf Park Bank
7th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library’s outdoor summer concert series is held Thursdays at Faye's Field located just south of the Library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. The free concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. through August 9, and will be held rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and is sponsored by Triumph Community Bank and Edward Jones. This year’s concert line-up includes:
- Thursday, June 14: Whoozdads?
- Thursday, June 21: Angela Meyer
- Thursday, June 28: Class of ‘82
- Thursday, July 5: 10 of Soul
- Thursday, July 12: Lewis Knudsen Band
- Thursday, July 19: The Dawn
- Thursday, July 26: Blackstones
- Thursday, Aug. 2: Doug Brundies
- Thursday, Aug. 9: Minus Six
IONS-QC Meeting
The Institute of Noetic Sciences Quad-Cities (IONS-QC) Community Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Katherine Metcalf will present the program, “What’s Happening with the Planets This Year?” The program will be followed by a discussion. For information, e-mail IONSQC@aol.com. The program is free and open to the public with no reservations required.