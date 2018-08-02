BHS teacher participated in Iowa STEM Teacher Externship
Spencer Mesick, life science teacher at Bettendorf High School, participated in the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Council Teacher Externships program. Mesick was placed with the US Army Corps of Engineers for six week to expand his knowledge of STEM careers and job skills.
Spencer's job involved identifying the types, health and age of trees on Corps-owned land. Understanding the types, health and age of trees helps the Corp know where to dump future dredge material and how to grow a healthy environment on the dredge.
More than 70 teachers from across the state were matched with workplaces near their school districts based on that organization's needs, the teacher's skills and the subject they teach.
7th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library’s outdoor summer concert series is held Thursdays at Faye's Field located just south of the Library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. The free concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. through August 9, and will be held rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and is sponsored by Triumph Community Bank and Edward Jones. This year’s concert line-up includes:
- Thursday, Aug. 2: Doug Brundies
- Thursday, Aug. 9: Minus Six
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce
August 9-11: Tug Fest.
August 18, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com
September 15, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com