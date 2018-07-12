Quad-Cities Taste of Elegance
The Quad-Cities Taste of Elegance competition will be Monday, July 16 in the ballroom at the Isle of Capri Convention Center. A reception will be held from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. and will be open to the public.
Pork entrees will be judged on taste, appearance and originality. The Grand Prizewinner will receive $1,000 and will be eligible to attend the Pork Summit in the spring of 2019 at Greystone in St. Helena, Calif. Second place will receive $700 and third place will receive $300. There also will be a People's Choice Award winner selected by attendees who will enjoy samples of each chef's entree.
Competitors for this year include the following chefs Mike Gabrielson, Isle of Capri, Bettendorf; Martha Cleveland Smith, Blue Cat Brew Pub, Rock Island; Aaron McMahon, Davenport Country Club, Pleasant Valley; Mike Smith/Keagan Tumey, Cobham Life Support Systems, Davenport; Paul McDermott, Wildwood Smokehouse, Iowa City; Billy Paul, Joe's Place, Coal Valley; Chris Carton, RiverCenter, Davenport; and Doug Lear, Bass Street Chop House, Moline.
For tickets, call 563-441-4246 or 563-349-6205. Tickets also will be available at the door the evening of the competition. Donations will be accepted at the door for $15 with proceeds going to benefit the Scott Community College Culinary Club.
Summer Food Service Program
Bettendorf Community School District
The Bettendorf Community School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times as follows:
- Mark Twain Elementary, 1620 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, July 12-13, 16-20 and 23-27.
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf. Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, July 12-13, 16-20, 23-27 and July 30 to Aug. 3.
Bettendorf Park Band concerts scheduled
The Bettendorf Park Band will present a series of free concerts, which include an ice cream social, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
- Friday, July 13: Bettendorf Park Band
- Friday, July 20: CASI
- Friday, July 27: Bettendorf Park Bank
7th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library’s outdoor summer concert series is held Thursdays at Faye's Field located just south of the Library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. The free concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. through August 9, and will be held rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and is sponsored by Triumph Community Bank and Edward Jones. This year’s concert line-up includes:
- Thursday, July 12: Lewis Knudsen Band
- Thursday, July 19: The Dawn
- Thursday, July 26: Blackstones
- Thursday, Aug. 2: Doug Brundies
- Thursday, Aug. 9: Minus Six
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce
July 13, 5-8 p.m.: Wide River Winery Tasting Room has live music.
July 13, 6-9 p.m.: Steventon's has live music by Jordan Danielsen.
July 14, 4-7 p.m.: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House have live music by Jordan Danielson.
July 19: Blue Iguana is celebrating National Daiquiri Day with drink specials.
July 20, 6-9 p.m.: Steventon's has live music by Lewis Knudsen.
July 21, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com
July 21, 4-7 p.m.: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House has live music by Molly Durnin.
July 21, 8-11 p.m.: Green Tree Brewery has live music by Doug Brundies.
July 24: Blue Iguana celebrates National Tequila Day with drink specials.
July 24, 7 p.m.: Green Tree Brewery is playing Survey Says.
July 27, 6-9 p.m.: Steventon’s has live music by Bobby Ray Bunch.
July 27, 8-11 p.m.: Green Tree Brewery has live music by Molly Durnin.
July 28, 8-11 a.m.: Cars & Coffee - Bring your favorite ride to the beautiful riverfront Levee in LeClaire for an “all are welcome” social gathering. Weather permitting, first in, first parked. Find “Cars and Coffee LeClaire” on Facebook for updates.
July 28, 4-7 p.m.: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House have live music by Lojo Russo.
August 9-11: Tug Fest.
August 18, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com
September 15, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com