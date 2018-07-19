Thank the SEALs Events
Thank the SEALs, a charity that promotes awareness and raises funds for families who have lost a loved one in battle, will host a benefit dinner and charity ride this week.
The week will kickoff with a welcome event 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 19 at Governor's, 3470 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
On Friday, the charity will host a dinner at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., beginning with a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. There also will be a dinner, a speaker, a special presentation and live and silent auctions. Tickets cost $150 and include dinner and a cash bar.
The featured speaker will be Navy SEAL Mike Day. Day will tell his story of being shot 27 times in 2007 in Iraq, finishing the mission and surviving. Six other highly decorated Navy SEALs will also be present.
The weekend will wrap-up Saturday, July 21, with a ride beginning at 11 a.m. at the Convention Center, going to Mount Vernon, Iowa, and returning to Wieblers Harley-Davidson, 5320 Corporate Park Road, Davenport, where there will be an after party. The ride costs $25.
Money raised during these events will go toward the two 2018 beneficiary families. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thanktheseals.com.
Summer Food Service Program
Bettendorf Community School District
The Bettendorf Community School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times as follows:
- Mark Twain Elementary, 1620 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, July 19-20 and 23-27.
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf. Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m., lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, July 19-20, 23-27 and July 30 to Aug. 3.
Bettendorf Park Band concerts scheduled
The Bettendorf Park Band will present a series of free concerts, which include an ice cream social, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
- Friday, July 20: CASI
- Friday, July 27: Bettendorf Park Bank
7th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library’s outdoor summer concert series is held Thursdays at Faye's Field located just south of the Library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. The free concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. through August 9, and will be held rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and is sponsored by Triumph Community Bank and Edward Jones. This year’s concert line-up includes:
- Thursday, July 19: The Dawn
- Thursday, July 26: Blackstones
- Thursday, Aug. 2: Doug Brundies
- Thursday, Aug. 9: Minus Six
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce
July 19: Blue Iguana is celebrating National Daiquiri Day with drink specials.
July 20, 6-9 p.m.: Steventon's has live music by Lewis Knudsen.
July 21, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com
July 21, 4-7 p.m.: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House has live music by Molly Durnin.
July 21, 8-11 p.m.: Green Tree Brewery has live music by Doug Brundies.
July 24: Blue Iguana celebrates National Tequila Day with drink specials.
July 24, 7 p.m.: Green Tree Brewery is playing Survey Says.
July 27, 6-9 p.m.: Steventon’s has live music by Bobby Ray Bunch.
July 27, 8-11 p.m.: Green Tree Brewery has live music by Molly Durnin.
July 28, 8-11 a.m.: Cars & Coffee - Bring your favorite ride to the beautiful riverfront Levee in LeClaire for an “all are welcome” social gathering. Weather permitting, first in, first parked. Find “Cars and Coffee LeClaire” on Facebook for updates.
July 28, 4-7 p.m.: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House have live music by Lojo Russo.
August 9-11: Tug Fest.
August 18, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com
September 15, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com