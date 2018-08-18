Healing on the Fly Inc. receives over $4,000 in donations
On Friday, Aug. 10, Healing on the Fly Inc., of Davenport, received more than $4,000 in funding to be distributed to four nonprofits that support veterans. Its mission is to develop a network of support to ensure "perpetual healing for veterans."
New American Funding of Bettendorf donated proceeds from a recent golf outing, and the Iowa/Illinois Chapter of the National Defense Industry Association donated $1,000 from the proceeds earned at the Midwest Government Contracting Symposium held at the TaxSlayer Center May 23-24, 2018.
The Quad-Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau connected Healing On the Fly with the symposium to raise awareness for its mission and tie a charitable event into the NDIA annual Symposium. The funds raised from the wine pull are earmarked for Deafinitley Dogs of Cedar Rapids, which matches service dogs with area veterans. Service dogs joined the attendees at the welcome reception.
'Painting and Pints' will be held at Palmer Grill
Bettendorf Public Library will host a "Painting and Pints" class led by Glenn Boyles from the Family Museum at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Palmer Grill, at 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
Participants will create art while enjoying food and drinks, which will be available for purchase. The free event is designed for persons ages 21 or older.
Registration is required. Call 563-344-4179 or visit the calendar of events at www.bettendorflibrary.com.
Enjoy golf cart tour on recreation trail
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will hold a golf cart tour of Bettendorf’s recreation trail on Monday, Sept. 10.
The tour will be from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back. Golf carts will be provided by Palmer Hills. Carts can be operated by the participants or operators will be provided.
Stops will be made at several sites along the way.
Tours will last about two hours round trip, and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Parking for the tour will be at Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road. There is no fee. Liquid refreshments will be provided.
Reservations are required.
Tours are limited to no more than 70 people per tour. Participants must be 18 or older.
Online registrations, phone and walk-in registrations will begin Aug. 30.
To register online, go to www.bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Sept. 7 or until the event is full.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks & Recreation at 563-344-4113.
Rain date for the event is Tuesday, Sept. 11.
Bettendorf 'for sale by owner' event set
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a "For Sale By Owner" event from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the parking lot just south of Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.
Cost is $25 and $10 for additional spots. Registration forms are available at City Hall, 1609 State St.
Owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes (including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers) can sell their vehicles at this community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying the vehicles will be able to see multiple vehicles at one time.
Transactions will be private between the buyer and the seller.
For more information, contact Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used to support educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the foundation.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce
September 15, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises.
For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com