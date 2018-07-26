Bettendorf Park Band concerts scheduled
The Bettendorf Park Band will present a series of free concerts, which include an ice cream social, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at the Bill Bowe Bandshell, Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.
In case of inclement weather, performances will move to the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf.
- Friday, July 27: Bettendorf Park Bank
7th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library’s outdoor summer concert series is held Thursdays at Faye's Field located just south of the Library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. The free concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. through August 9, and will be held rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and is sponsored by Triumph Community Bank and Edward Jones. This year’s concert line-up includes:
- Thursday, July 26: Blackstones
- Thursday, Aug. 2: Doug Brundies
- Thursday, Aug. 9: Minus Six
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce
July 27, 6-9 p.m.: Steventon’s has live music by Bobby Ray Bunch.
July 27, 8-11 p.m.: Green Tree Brewery has live music by Molly Durnin.
July 28, 8-11 a.m.: Cars & Coffee - Bring your favorite ride to the beautiful riverfront Levee in LeClaire for an “all are welcome” social gathering. Weather permitting, first in, first parked. Find “Cars and Coffee LeClaire” on Facebook for updates.
July 28, 4-7 p.m.: Mississippi River Distilling Co. and Cody Road Cocktail House have live music by Lojo Russo.
August 9-11: Tug Fest.
August 18, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com
September 15, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com