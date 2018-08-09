7th annual Bettendorf Public Library Summer Concert Series
The Bettendorf Public Library’s outdoor summer concert series is held Thursdays at Faye's Field located just south of the Library on 18th Street in Bettendorf. The free concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. through August 9, and will be held rain, shine or oppressive heat.
In case of inclement weather, the backup location will be the Bettendorf Room in the library at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
All attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets. The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation and is sponsored by Triumph Community Bank and Edward Jones. This year’s concert line-up includes:
- Thursday, Aug. 9: Minus Six
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce
August 9-11: Tug Fest.
August 18, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com
September 15, 11 a.m., 1 p.m.: Riverboat Twilight Sightseeing Cruises. For more info, go to riverboattwilight.starboardsuite.com