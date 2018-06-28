Ian Wilger of Troop 89 in Bettendorf has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.
Wilger has earned 22 merit badges during his 10-year scouting career. He has held such positions as chaplain, librarian, quartermaster, scribe and bugler.
Wilger’s accomplishment in serving his community was to plan and create a memorial garden near the pavilion at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. He was involved in the design of the space, including plants, grasses, and trees. He led a team of 18 in creating the garden, complete with patio lighting and flag pole. The garden was created in memory of Herbert D. Goettsch, a long-time supporter of the Bettendorf parks.
Wilger is the son of Steve and Trish Wilger of Bettendorf, and is a sophomore at Pleasant Valley High School, where he maintains a position on the honor roll. He also volunteers at a local animal refuge.